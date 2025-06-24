$45 Million PGA Tour Pro Quits Rocket Classic 2025 Amid Sudden Exits of Five Other Golfers

Looks like the 2025 Rocket Classic is following a similar trend to the 2025 Travelers Championship. For what, you ask? Well, look at the number of WDs! The next PGA Tour event has yet to kick off, however, it has already seen several notable names walking out of the tournament. World No. 64 Kevin Yu announced his withdrawal on Monday, while Eric Cole walked out of his second Tour event in a row. So far, these golfers have withdrawn: Tim Widing, Eric Cole, Kevin Yu, Brandon Matthews, and Charley Hoffman. However, as per the latest Tour update, another player has joined this list.

Tony Finau, whose net worth reaches a spectacular $45M, is the latest name to withdraw from the upcoming Rocket Classic at Detroit, Michigan. Neither Finau nor the PGA Tour has listed any reason for the withdrawal; however, this one announcement has certainly shocked and disappointed the golf world. With a lack of explanations from the American circuit, the only question remains: What is going on at the PGA Tour?

Of course, if you keep in mind the 2025 Travelers Championship and the flurry of withdrawals from there, you will ask the same question.

This is a developing story…