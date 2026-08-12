Four Ex-LIV Stars Close In on PGA Tour Return as 2027 Cards Beckon

LIV Golf is losing players to the DP World Tour, which has become a pathway back to the PGA Tour. Under the strategic alliance between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, the top 10 players on the season‑ending standings who don’t already hold PGA Tour status earn dual membership for 2027.

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With the season entering its final stretch, here are the four ex‑LIV players positioned to earn PGA Tour cards.

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Patrick Reed

The five-time DP World Tour winner, Patrick Reed, leads the Race to Dubai outright with 2,860 points from 13 events, built on five top‑10s and two wins at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters. He also finished runner‑up at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. His latest appearance at the 154th Open Championship earned him 50 points from a 46th‑place finish.

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Reed spent four seasons with LIV but chose not to renew his contract before 2026. “I always saw myself wanting to start and finish my career on the PGA Tour,” he said, confirming his intent to return as a past champion member.

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Eugenio Chacarra

Imago February 5, 2026, Doha, Qatar: Eugenio Chacarra of Spain tees off on the 6th hole during round one of the Qatar Masters 2026 golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club. Doha Qatar – ZUMAs197 20260205_aab_s197_068 Copyright: xNoushadxVariyattiyakkalx

Eugenio Chacarra sits third in the standings, trailing only Reed and Rory McIlroy with 2,188 from 19 tournaments. His second-place finish at the Indian Open proved his form, following wins at the KLM Open and Italian Open.

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With the results, closing in on a PGA Tour card would not be a distant shot.

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The Spaniard joined LIV out of Oklahoma State in 2022 and left after the 2024 season, later saying he had fallen out of love with the competitive side of the sport. Since switching to the DP World Tour full-time in 2025, he has been open about his target. “We are working in the right direction, and we are getting closer to our goal,” he said after a splendid 2026.

Hennie du Plessis

The South African currently sits ninth on the Race to Dubai standings with 1,301 points from 17 tournaments. He was rewarded for a consistent campaign across the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour. His most notable result of the year has kept him inside the top 10 of the non-exempt players heading into the season’s final swing.

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He played just one season on LIV, finishing runner-up to Charl Schwartzel at the 2022 launch event in Hemel Hempstead before losing his spot to a Stinger GC roster. Because he left early, he would return to the PGA Tour without penalty.

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Shaun Norris

Imago Scottish Open Day Four Shaun Norris on hole 1 on Day Four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2026 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick 12/07/2026 UK Newspapers OUT Copyright: xJamiexJohnstonx FIL-23617-0063

Norris has been a steady if less explosive presence in the standings, currently positioned 12th with 1,236.70 points. The two‑time DP World Tour winner has relied on steady week‑to‑week play rather than a single breakout result.

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Norris played in LIV’s inaugural event in 2022 at Centurion Club as part of Stringer GC’s roster but has also lasted a single season with the league before returning to Europe. He would not face any PGA Tour suspension if he earns the card, since he was one of the players who left the league before the antitrust dispute was in play.

With these ex-LIV players set to make their case to work their way up on the PGA Tour, top players like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm remain committed to the league, even as its bench continues to thin elsewhere. Rahm has maintained silence; he is willing to choose between the two tours.

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With five months left in the DP World Tour season, the group above will find out whether their form was enough to convert Race to Dubai positions to PGA Tour cards.