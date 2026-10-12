$4,000 Entry Fees and Lost Events: LPGA Q-School Delay Leaves Players Paying the Price

The postponement of the LPGA Q-Series Qualifying Stage at Plantation Golf & Country Club has left players facing unexpected expenses, disrupted travel plans, and tough decisions about their schedules. The organizers originally set the event to begin on October 13 but rescheduled it for November 1–6 after extreme rainfall rendered the course unplayable.

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Epson Tour professional and former Alabama golfer Kenzie Wright, who is caddying for a friend this week, highlighted the financial burden in a post on X.

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“Just adding some context on how much this is costing players: entry fee alone is $3,500–$4,000 (depending on if you have to start at Stage 1 or are exempt to Stage 2), hotel/Airbnb, rental car, groceries, yardage books/advance practice rounds,” Wright wrote.

For players already operating on tight budgets, the postponement means absorbing additional costs that could quickly add up. Beyond the entry fee, accommodation, rental cars, food and practice expenses can make competing in qualifying school a significant financial commitment. With the schedule suddenly changing, many players must now cover expenses they never planned for.

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The decision to postpone the tournament followed extraordinary rainfall in the area. Plantation Golf & Country Club received seven inches of rain from a storm system, adding to over 50 inches recorded locally since June. Washed-out bunkers, standing water across the fairways, and impassable cart paths left officials with little choice but to delay the competition to preserve fair playing conditions.

The latest downpour also compounded an already difficult recovery process. One of the venue’s courses underwent greens renovation work in June, and persistent rainfall had hampered efforts to restore conditions. Recent weeks brought slight improvement, but the latest storm overwhelmed recovery efforts.

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While the postponement may have been unavoidable from a competitive standpoint, its impact extends far beyond the course. International players who had already travelled to Florida now have to extend their stays, paying costly change fees or losing money on non-refundable bookings. Some LET members had reportedly skipped a $2 million Aramco Series event in Korea to compete in Florida, while others learned of the delay while already in the air.

The revised dates have created another complication: the Q-Series now overlaps with a separate $2 million Aramco event in Europe. Players hoping to compete in both events may have to choose between opportunities to earn substantial prize money. For those already committed to qualifying school, the change could mean sacrificing another tournament while shouldering unexpected expenses.

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The situation also recalls the disruption at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club earlier in the season. Unusually cold, sub-freezing temperatures and strong winds left the course and greens unplayable, forcing the LPGA to cancel the final round and reduce the tournament to 54 holes. Officials declared Nelly Korda the winner after she held the lead through 54 holes.

Although the two tournaments were impacted by very different weather conditions, they highlight the challenges professional golf faces when extreme weather makes a course unsuitable for competition. In both cases, the LPGA had to make hard decisions to protect the integrity of the event, with consequences extending to players, tournament organizers and their schedules.

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For the Q-Series competitors, however, the immediate concern is more personal: finding the money, time and flexibility to make an already expensive qualifying campaign work. The postponement may be necessary to ensure fair playing conditions, but for players chasing a place on the LPGA Tour, the financial and logistical fallout adds another hurdle to an already demanding journey.