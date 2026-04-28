4X-PGA Tour Champ Jumps to Jim Furyk’s Defense as Ryder Cup Captaincy Backlash Escalates

Jim Furyk first captained Team USA in the Ryder Cup back in 2018. It did not, as historical records show, go well. Sure, he showed signs of redemption six years later at the Presidents Cup, but that has hardly changed anyone’s perception. Amid this backlash, Kevin Kisner, the same guy Furyk defeated in a playoff back in 2015 for his first win in 4 years, has defended him.

During an appearance on Fore Play Podcast, Kisner said of Furyk, “Jim’s still intimately involved with all the guys so much from being, you know, the Presidents Cup captain, assistant on the Ryder Cup team. You know, he’s trusted amongst the team and the guys… they [pros] feel comfortable around Jim… and it doesn’t mean we are going to win. They [Europeans] can win just as easy. We don’t make birdies because Kevin Kisner’s standing on the tee, I can promise you that.”

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Furyk has been a fixture in the Ryder Cup over the past two decades, serving as a player, captain, or vice-captain. He competed in nine consecutive events from 1997 to 2014 and later as vice-captain in 2016, 2021, 2023, and 2025. In 2018, as a captain, he worked with Davis Love III, Steve Stricker, David Duval, Zach Johnson, and Matt Kuchar for the Ryder Cup (a heavy loss). In 2024, he collaborated with vice-captains Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard, Kisner, and Brandt Snedeker for the Presidents Cup (a win).

Yes, at least one of these pros will likely endorse Furyk in the coming days, but pros have previously supported Furyk.

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Phil Mickelson, for instance, showed support for Furyk back in 2018, saying, “Our captain is one of the best people in golf, and somebody that I’ve always looked up to and cherished our friendship.”

Meanwhile, this week, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald said he cannot wait to play against Furyk’s team. Golf veteran Michael Breed showed support for Furyk, claiming Furyk’s experience will help the team.

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Golf Channel‘s Rex Hoggard also showed support to Furyk, saying, “He learned a lot about what not to do in Paris, that I hope he applies in Ireland! So I tend to agree he is the captain that we probably need because there wasn’t another option out there.”

However, Furyk’s success in winning the 2027 Ryder Cup hinges on avoiding Keegan Bradley’s Bethpage mistakes. And, more specifically, in understanding the stats, not benching pros in form, and making the best Captain’s picks he can. That, of course, is going to be a daunting task.

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Last time, Furyk’s captain’s picks went a combined 2-10-0 in Paris, but credit where it’s due. Bryson DeChambeau was fresh off two straight playoff wins, Tony Finau ranked in the top 20, and benching Tiger Woods and Mickelson made little sense. Of course, you can see why he chose those four, all top-25 players in the world at the time.

But the four-time Tour winner, Kisner, is right about one thing: what pros do on the course matters equally as much. Le Golf National demands accuracy, and neither of the four picks delivered. This time, Furyk will still have to make better choices for Americans to win their first on European soil since 1993.

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The two-time Team USA Ryder Cup captain has been receiving backlash from American fans. Meanwhile, Sean O’Brien said, “Furyk is someone who – for me – symbolises the American incompetence at Ryder Cups in recent years.”

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Meanwhile, Kisner’s backing of Furyk isn’t surprising. They’ve teamed up before. Last season at Bethpage, they both served as vice-captains for Team USA. Two years prior, Kisner was vice-captain under Furyk for the Presidents Cup. They even share a competitive history: Furyk beat Kisner at the 2015 RBC Heritage.

Despite all these conversations, however, Furyk has just one goal in mind.

Jim Furyk wants to beat Europeans at what they’re best at

“I’m well aware of our record in Europe, and I’m sure I will be reminded of it quite often in the coming months. Clearly, it’s a huge challenge, and we need to find a way to meet that challenge better than we have been. I’m looking forward to that journey to help figure it out,” Jim Furyk said following his reinstatement as the captain.

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Team USA hasn’t won on European soil since 1993. Furyk knows that pain all too well.

But giving Furyk another chance makes sense, if history is any evidence. For instance, Team USA previously gave Davis Love III a second chance after his 2012 loss as captain at Medinah, where Europe staged a comeback from a 10-6 deficit to win 15-13. He redeemed himself four years later with a decisive 17-11 victory at Hazeltine.

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Meanwhile, Furyk is hopeful. Post announcement, he stated, “I’ve been thinking about this for years. It started with exit interviews at Bethpage, talking with past captains and players, talking about how we can improve.”

Now, it’s all about making sure his team doesn’t get out-prepped by the Europeans (again).