 ‘Four Years of Hell’: Will Zalatoris Faces Another Major Back Surgery 

In August 2022, Will Zalatoris finally got his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It looked like the start of something big. A week later, he was pulling out of the BMW Championship with a back injury. Four years on, that injury has become the defining storyline of his career. Zalatoris will miss the entire 2027 PGA Tour season to undergo spinal fusion surgery in late November. It will be his third major back surgery since 2023.

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Speaking to reporters at the Austin Championship’s media day, the 30-year-old didn’t sugarcoat what he’s been through.

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“I’ve been through four years of hell, so it’s good to have something that will hopefully correct it,” he mentioned. “It’s not something you want to do, but when you have three Tour physical therapists tell you it needs to be done at some time, you go ahead and do it.”

Zalatoris’ comments reflect the impact of his ongoing injury problems. He said the decision to undergo another back surgery was not sudden, as the procedure had been under consideration for some time.

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Spinal fusion is a major operation that joins two or more vertebrae. It goes without saying that the decision to undergo surgery is a big one for it. He also made clear what he wants from it.

“It’s all connected together, and I just want to get it fixed. I can’t promise anybody anything because of what I’ve been through. I’m the oldest 30-year-old you will ever meet.”

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That said, his back was not his only problem in 2026.

A torn right hip labrum also kept him out of competition for much of the season. The labrum is a ring of cartilage that helps support the hip joint. Zalatoris’ back problems began in 2022, shortly after he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In April 2023, he underwent a microdiscectomy to treat a herniated disc. The surgery kept him out for about nine months before he returned at the Hero World Challenge in December 2023.

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However, his back problems continued. He withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in April 2024 after another back issue. In May 2025, he underwent artificial disc replacement surgery. He is now preparing for spinal fusion surgery to address his ongoing back problems.

Despite the back surgeries, his problems have continued. His 2026 season was also affected by other injuries. He played only four PGA Tour events this year. He started with a tied 18th-place finish at The American Express. However, he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. In February, he withdrew from the Cognizant Classic before his first round because of a left ankle injury.

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He then missed the cut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open before finishing tied for 67th at the Valero Texas Open in April. The golfer said he injured his back again at the event after trying to play 27 holes in cool weather. He has not competed since.

Zalatoris’s golf career

Zalatoris made two cuts in 2026 and earned $138,089. He is now ranked No. 610 in the world. His recent results are a contrast to his early success. At the 2021 Masters, he finished second behind Hideki Matsuyama.

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In 2022, he finished runner-up at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. He lost a playoff to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship and finished one shot short of a playoff at the U.S. Open, where Matt Fitzpatrick won the title.

Later that year, Zalatoris won the FedEx St. Jude Championship by beating Sepp Straka in a playoff. It remains his only PGA Tour victory. He even reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

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However, before undergoing surgery, Zalatoris plans to play the Austin Championship from November 12 to 15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort. If he competes, it will be his first tournament since the Valero Texas Open in April.

Zalatoris has also discussed his return plans with the PGA Tour. He believes he could return to competition in 2028 through the Challenger Series, provided his recovery goes as planned.

“It looks like I can come back in 2028 and play in the Challenger Series if everything works like it should,” he said.

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For now, Zalatoris will focus on recovering from surgery. After several years of back problems and other injuries, he hopes the procedure will help him return to competitive golf.