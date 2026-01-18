$14B Brand Is Betting Big on LIV Golf’s Shaky Future

Custom staff bags. Co-branded bottles. A multi-year global deal. CELSIUS just made 4Aces GC its first golf property — and the implications extend far beyond hydration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fitness-focused energy drink giant, valued at approximately $14 billion, has signed on as the Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Dustin Johnson‘s squad ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf season. Custom CELSIUS x 4Aces GC-branded staff bags will debut alongside co-branded water bottles when the team tees off at Riyadh Golf Club on February 4–7.

This marks CELSIUS’s entry into professional golf — and it chose a LIV team, not a league-wide deal, to plant its flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership slots into a broader commercial architecture that 4Aces has been constructing for three years. General Manager Chris Rosaasen framed the deal as an extension of the team’s evolving identity.

“The 4Aces are more than just a golf team — we’re building a performance-driven lifestyle brand that shows up authentically both on and off the course,” Rosaasen said in announcing the partnership. “CELSIUS represents functional energy and a LIVE. FIT. GO. mindset that aligns naturally with how our players train, compete, and live every day. From physical preparation to performance under pressure, this partnership feels organic to who we are as a team.”

That language — “lifestyle brand,” “organic,” “authentic” — signals something significant. 4Aces isn’t selling golf results. It’s selling a vision of athletic identity that transcends leaderboard position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fitness crossover makes sense when you consider the roster. Johnson, now 41, has long emphasized physical conditioning as a pillar of his competitive longevity. The 2026 squad — Johnson, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, former Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters, and new signing Thomas Detry — presents CELSIUS with a global, athletic-forward ambassador pool. Detry, who became the first Belgian to win on the PGA Tour with his seven-stroke victory at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, adds international profile and fresh momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The team’s 2025 campaign, while trophy-less, demonstrated depth: six podium finishes, five top-10s for Johnson, including a third-place finish at Indianapolis, and the distinction of being the only LIV squad with all four players finishing in the “Lock Zone” — the top 24 individual standings.

4Aces GC builds the most diverse commercial portfolio in LIV Golf

The CELSIUS deal lands just days after 4Aces unveiled Under Armour as its official apparel sponsor for 2026. That partnership marked Johnson’s first major apparel endorsement since his 15-year association with Adidas ended in 2023, a split triggered by his move to the Saudi-backed league.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commercial momentum extends beyond apparel and beverages. In July 2025, 4Aces named FlyHouse as its Official Private Aviation Provider, adding luxury travel to the team’s brand ecosystem. The sponsor roster now includes JAXXON (men’s jewelry), Santo Studio (luggage), DAOU Vineyards, and Ghost Golf — seven partners in total, the most commercially diverse portfolio in LIV Golf.

Chris Heck, LIV Golf’s President of Business Operations, pointed to 4Aces as proof of the league’s franchise thesis. “Leading performance brands are choosing to align with dynamic teams like the 4Aces — underscoring their place within the global golf ecosystem, the passion of their fan base, and the world-class standard of competition they represent,” Heck said when announcing the Under Armour deal.

The pattern extends well beyond Johnson’s team.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf’s non-endemic brand migration signals franchise maturation

HSBC signed a multi-year deal with both Crushers GC and Majesticks GC in July 2025 — LIV’s largest sponsorship by value to date. Qualcomm, the semiconductor giant, partnered with Bryson DeChambeau‘s Crushers for digital storytelling and tech integrations. Reebok returned to golf through the Crushers’ apparel deal. Castore, the British sportswear brand known for its Formula 1 and Premier League partnerships, linked up with Majesticks. Athletic Greens (AG1) joined Phil Mickelson‘s HyFlyers.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil quantified the momentum in October 2025, claiming the league had secured “half a billion” dollars in sponsorship within 10 months of his tenure. Much of that growth has flowed to teams operating as independent commercial entities.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeChambeau, captain of Crushers GC, articulated the franchise’s ambition in a recent interview: “That’s the ultimate goal. That’s the business model. It’s taken a few years, but we’re getting to a place now where we’ve generated a lot of revenue, and there’s some keen interest.”

4Aces, with its seven sponsors and lifestyle positioning, represents the clearest proof-of-concept. The CELSIUS deal suggests that brands see individual LIV teams as viable marketing platforms — not just golf squads, but commercial properties with distinct identities.

Whether that model scales across 13 franchises remains an open question. But for now, Dustin Johnson’s team is writing the playbook.