4th LIV Golf Vendor Hits League With $1.08M Lawsuit, Demands App Back Amid Mounting Legal Crisis

LIV Golf’s money troubles refuse to dry up. Just weeks after a production company and a streaming partner dragged the league into court, a fourth vendor has now filed a suit against the league for $1.08M. Notably, this ex-partner is filing a lawsuit, demanding more than a check. It wants its work back too.

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Golf journalist Sean Zak shared filings from the New York Supreme Court detailing that Fantasy Interactive, Inc. has sued LIV Golf, Inc. for a breach of contract.

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Zak tweeted, “A fourth vendor of LIV Golf has taken legal action against the league for unpaid services.”

For context, Fantasy Interactive built LIV’s mobile app and website, the digital platform the league heavily promoted for fans to check live scores, watch replays, and track standings across the league’s 13 teams. According to the complaint, LIV never paid for that work. So, naturally, Fantasy Inc. is looking to get the money back along with the app itself.

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The plaintiff puts LIV’s unpaid bill at roughly $1.08 million. According to the filings, the lawsuit lists 11 counts, but they land in pairs with matching dollar amounts. That’s because Fantasy Interactive is making two legal arguments for each amount it’s owed, a common tactic that serves as a backup if one argument fails in court. The core distribution of the total amount due comes to:

$60,666.75, tied to the first phase of the build

$79,750.50 for the second phase

$249,999.50 for the third phase

$193,630 for the fourth phase

$408,625 for the fifth phase

They also add a smaller amount of $199 to the total. The company demands every count awarded plus interest and legal fees, and requires LIV to hand back the platform it built.

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The company in question, Fantasy Interactive Inc., is not a startup caught on its first big client. The agency has operated out of New York and San Francisco since 1999, building digital products for tech giants such as Netflix, Xbox, UFC, and Samsung. For LIV, the firm rebuilt the league’s entire digital ecosystem—apps, website, and backend—from scratch and shipped it in time for the 2026 season opener in Riyadh. Perhaps the app’s delivery was central to how fans followed LIV all season, which likely explains why the reclamation of the platform, not just payments, sits at the center of the lawsuit.

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As previously reported, this is LIV’s fourth vendor lawsuit this year. Mobii Systems Group Limited, a Canadian technology company, sued them in July for more than $1.1M, alleging breach of contract and unpaid invoices for broadcasting technology services. Fresh Tape Media followed weeks later, seeking $1.23M over eight unpaid invoices tied to LIV’s January preseason media days. The third lawsuit came from sports technology firm Deltatre, demanding $935,000 in unpaid fees dating back months.

So far, LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has only responded by saying, “What I would say to them is we are doing everything we can to make sure we do right by them and the work they committed, and I hope we can.” (last month)

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That said, the league is now waiting for its potential deal with its unnamed investor to pull it out of the legal sludge.