4th of July at the 2025 John Deere Classic: Know All About PGA Tour’s Independence Day Plans

“You’ve got to hit fairways. I hit a lot of them today.” Doug Ghim said after finishing his first round at the John Deere Classic. The opening round of the 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run delivered plenty of excitement, with Ghim firing a bogey-free 9-under 62 to grab the solo lead. The Illinois native’s round featured a hole-out eagle on the par-4 sixth and marked his lowest score of the season.

Close behind Ghim were Max Homa and Austin Eckroat at 8-under, both trying to shake off recent struggles. “Yeah, my game isn’t particularly sharp,” said Homa. He is dealing with swing changes and new gear, but still, his performance was one to look out for. He shot four straight birdies before a bogey on his final hole. Eckroat, also looking to regain form, delivered a strong 63 that included two eagles, one of them being a hole-out from 137 yards. It was a much-needed spark in a season where top-10 finishes have been hard to come by.

It was warm but playable during the first round, and morning conditions were much easier. Afternoon groups had to battle firmer greens and whirling winds, so the early starters definitely had the advantage. But Friday’s second round won’t just be about chasing scores; it comes with a whole new energy. As the tournament falls on the Fourth of July, TPC Deere Run is all set to celebrate in style.

The second round of the John Deere Classic will start with a strong dose of patriotism, bringing a festive and meaningful vibe to TPC Deere Run. Things kick off bright and early with a Folds of Honor tribute. At 6:20 a.m., just before the first players tee off at 6:45, a flag-raising ceremony and live national anthem will take place outside the clubhouse. It’s a quiet but powerful way to kick-start a big day for golf.

Later in the morning, the celebration shifts from the ground to the sky. At 11:55 a.m., a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter will perform a ceremonial flyover. The massive aircraft will pass over the practice area, glide down the 18th fairway, circle around the clubhouse, and fly out over the property. Play will pause briefly so everyone on the course can take in the moment.

To keep the holiday spirit going, fans are being encouraged to show up in their best red, white, and blue. With a packed leaderboard and plenty of birdie chances in the morning, there’s every possibility the second round will bring the kind of fireworks that the Fourth of July is known for. And while the day promises big swings and bold scores, it’s also a good moment to take a step back and appreciate the course itself.

What is the history and significance of the 2025 John Deere Classic course?

TPC Deere Run isn’t just another stop on the PGA Tour, but it’s a place where careers get breakthroughs, it’s basically a door to success for young players. The course was designed by D.A. Weibring, a former PGA Tour pro who grew up in the Midwest and knew exactly how to blend beauty with challenge. Jordan Spieth’s first win here at 19 is still talked about, but he’s not the only one. Bryson DeChambeau and Michael Kim also grabbed their first PGA Tour wins at this event. If there’s a course that seems to spark something special in young players, this is it.

What makes the Deere Run even more unique is how connected it is to the local community. Every hole is named after a piece of local history, like the 15th, called “Coaltown,” which honors the area’s coal mining past. The course doesn’t just sit on Midwest land, it celebrates it. And with John Deere as the long-time title sponsor, the event has always been more than just golf. It raises millions for local charities, brings the community together, and proves that a small-town tournament can have a huge impact.

As Round 2 kicks off with patriotic energy and a tight leaderboard, something memorable feels inevitable. At Deere Run, the unexpected is never far behind.