Fox Sports Does Damage Control After Embarrassing LIV Golf Error Triggered Backlash

A graphic meant to build buzz for LIV Golf’s 2026 season instead drew criticism from fans. Fox Sports uploaded an X post about LIV Golf’s 2026 season on January 28, 2026. However, it included a few major mistakes that sparked an uproar. Fans spotted something off almost immediately, and the internet wasted no time turning the slip into a full-blown uproar. It has now shared an updated graphic in hopes of doing some damage control.

“It’s almost here!⛳️ @livgolf_league | @FOXSports,” Fox Sports wrote in the X post with updated graphics.

The earlier graphic featured Scott O’Neil in the top center, along with the most popular names on the roster around and below him. At the bottom was Fox’s logo and the text “LIV GOLF KICKOFF.” While it all looked good on the surface, there were some critical mistakes to be found if one looked closely enough. The graphic misspelled the names of three major champions – Dustin Johnson as “Jonhson,” Phil Mickelson as “Mickeslon,” and Martin Kaymer as “Kraymer.”

On top of that, some fans criticized the omission of Lee Westwood, one of the 13 team captains, even as LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil was prominently featured. Another critical aspect was the reuse of last year’s color scheme. After the post went viral, LIV Golf and Fox Sports removed it within a few hours.

Golf fans and accounts like Flushing It Golf highlighted the errors. X users called it “truly embarrassing” and questioned if it was AI-generated. Some also asked if Fox and LIV Golf take the league seriously. Fried Egg Golf’s Kevin Van Valkenburg noted the irony of misspelling simple names like Johnson’s. Some critics also linked it to LIV’s offseason woes, including the lack of OWGR points to date and the departures of star golfers like Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

The damage control attempt includes an updated graphic. And this time, there’s no name error. However, fans still took subtle jabs with comments like, “I miss Marty Kramer 😂” and “Nice to see that someone checked for spelling errors this time.”

This graphic uses a fresh color scheme. Moreover, it features Lee Westwood, who was missing from the last one; the CEO is no longer part of the graphic.

Fox Sports and LIV Golf signed a multi-year U.S. media rights agreement in January 2025. With the deal, Fox Sports replaced The CW as the broadcaster starting with the 2025 season. The deal covers all 14 events, with nearly all 210 hours of competition airing live across Fox networks and apps.

While one included some critical errors and the other one did not, both hint at the start of the 2026 LIV Golf campaign.

LIV Golf’s 2026 schedule sets a global stage

LIV Golf’s actual product for 2026 is shaping up to be its most ambitious slate yet. Although the Saudi-backed league suffered major setbacks, including elite golfers leaving, this year could still shape LIV Golf’s future. Scott O’Neil is eagerly awaiting the OWGR’s decision. The PIF-backed league reapplied for OWGR-eligible tour status in 2025. If the league gets eligibility, it could attract more golfers.

There are many changes LIV Golf has made to its format and roster to comply with OWGR requirements. For instance, it switched from a 54-hole format to a 72-hole format. The roster was increased from 54 golfers to 57 golfers for this season. This allowed more golfers to get a merit-based entry.

The league will roll out a 14-event calendar stretching from early February through the end of August. The season opens in dramatic fashion under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club. This signals LIV’s continued push into prime-time viewing and international markets. From there, the tour hops across continents, hitting fan-favorite stops in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore before making history with its first-ever event in South Africa at Steyn City.

North America anchors the back half of the schedule with returns to Mexico City, a Washington, D.C. area stop in Virginia, and summer dates in Louisiana, New York, Indiana, and Michigan. The campaign closes with a two-day, team-focused finale in Michigan. Here, a match-play format gives way to a high-stakes stroke-play showdown with a $50 million purse.

Every regular-season event will offer $30 million in prize money and air across FOX’s network platforms. This reinforces the broadcast partnership as LIV aims to blend global reach with big-stage production across some of golf’s most recognizable venues.

The season opener in Riyadh, from February 04 to February 07, 2026, is fast approaching. It allows both Fox Sports and LIV to have a fresh chance to shift the narrative from online errors to on-course performance.