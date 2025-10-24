Francesco Molinari Net Worth 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

From lifting the Claret Jug to battling through recent form slumps, Francesco Molinari’s story continues to draw attention both on and off the course. Born on November 8, 1982, in Turin, Italy, Molinari turned professional in 2004. Throughout his career, he has bagged 3 PGA Tour and 6 DP World Tour titles. Golf runs in his family. His elder brother, Edoardo Molinari, is also a pro golfer. Molinari had a distinguished amateur golf career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Molinari won the Italian Amateur Stroke Play Championship twice and the Italian Match Play Championship in 2004. Once he became a professional, he started earning from prize pools and endorsements. In 2025, Francesco Molinari’s net worth is around $20 million. Besides playing in the tournaments, he has also been a vital part of the Ryder Cup events. He played in 3 Ryder Cups (2010, 2012, and 2018) and has served as a vice-captain in 2 (2023 and 2025).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earnings from the PGA Tour

Molinari has won two PGA Tour titles and a major, the 2018 Open Championship. His maiden PGA Tour title was the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Firing 67-65-65-62, he finished 21 under par, 259 to win. With a $7.1 million prize pool, this victory earned him $1,278,000. Post this, he won the 2018 Open Championship, which probably got him his biggest official tour earnings. He beat Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele, who were tied at 2. Francesco Molinari earned $1,890,000 with this victory.

via Imago Danish Golf Championship 2025 – Fureso Golfklub Francesco MOLINARI – Anden runde i Danish Golf Championship. – DP World Tour pa Fureso Golfklub *** Danish Golf Championship 2025 Fureso Golfklub Francesco MOLINARI Second round of the Danish Golf Championship DP World Tour at Fureso Golfklub Copyright: xMichaelxBarrettxBoesenx

His last PGA Tour victory was the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational. This time, he won $1,638,000. Apart from this, the 2018 Open Championship winner played in 223 events and made the cut in 150 of them. Finishing runner-up twice, at third spot thrice, in the top 5 11 times, and in the top 10 28 times, he has amassed $18,551,884 on the PGA Tour until October 2025. This also includes his title win money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

DP World Tour earnings

Besides the major and the titles on the PGA Tour, Molinari has won 5 DP World Tour events. All these titles came before he started making waves on the PGA Tour. His first victory was the 2006 Telecom Italian Open, which got him €233,330. He then won the Omega Mission Hills World Cup, which is a team event. So he didn’t win any individual prize money there. Then he won the 2010 WGC-HSBC Champions and 2012 Reale Seguros Open de España. These victories earned him €860,153.39 and €333,330, respectively.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Francesco Molinari’s remaining 2 titles on the DP World Tour were the 2016 Italian Open and the 2018 BMW PGA Championship. He got €500,000 and €995,394.34 for these titles. Along with these, he started in a total of 374 DP World Tour events. Throughout these events, Molinari made €23,411,686.46 ($27,219,363.15).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Francesco Molinari’s official prize money earnings in 2025

His peak earnings came in 2018 when he made $5.2 million. His rank on the PGA Tour money list was 11th. Besides these individual triumphs, he also had an amazing run at the 2018 Ryder Cup, where he finished with a record 5-0-0. However, his performance has declined recently. He is winless so far in 2025. In fact, his last title win came in 2019, when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In 2025, he played in 8 events and didn’t make the cut in 3 of them. On the other hand, of the 12 events on the PGA Tour, he made the cut in only 5. The numbers indicate his declining performance, and also highlight why his earnings haven’t been so good this year. He made $125,450 on the PGA Tour and €84,729 ($98,509.32) on the DP World Tour. Collectively, he made a little less than $225,000 on both tours.

Francesco Molinari’s endorsements and assets

Francesco Molinari has had endorsements from multiple sports brands. His strong portfolio of endorsements includes Nike Golf, Callaway, Rolex, and more. Some media reports state that he is likely earning around $2 million annually as of 2025 from these deals. From equipment deals to advertising campaigns and public appearances, Molinari has made significant money through these endorsements. However, most of these earnings came during his peak time, just like the official prize money.

He signed a multiyear deal with Callaway in 2019. This deal came after his victory at the Open Championship, which made him a household name. With this deal, he switched all 14 clubs in his bag to their equipment. This ended his partnership with Bettinardi Golf. However, he rejoined Bettinardi Golf in 2023. He started using their putter.

Molinari’s biggest asset is the real estate he has invested in. He owns a luxurious villa in Turin and a waterfront property in Miami, Florida. These assets contribute significantly to Francesco Molinari’s $20 million net worth in 2025.

Francesco Molinari’s lifestyle

Molinari enjoys a private lifestyle. There’s not much public information available about his lifestyle. Even his Instagram handle is filled with golf content. However, some posts hint at how Molinari likes to spend his time. For instance, there’s a video post of him attending a Billie Eilish concert event. He also has a post of a soccer match, but it dates back to 2018. There’s nothing much apart from these rare instances that gives a gist about Francesco Molinari’s personal life.