Francesco Molinari Reveals Key Trait That Helped Rory McIlroy & Co. Defeat American Rivals at Bethpage

While Luke Donald led the way, Francesco Molinari played a significant role with data-based strategic decision-making in the European team’s victory at Bethpage Black. But when it came to reflecting on that win, he had something deeper to talk about. The 2025 Ryder Cup vice captain for the European team pointed toward some key elements of Rory McIlroy and others that were less visible yet far more decisive in their win in New York.

“I think the luck that we had as a backroom team was that most of the team was coming back from Rome. So, Rasmus was obviously the only rookie, but the rest of the team had a lot of experience, had experienced success together. So the sort of dynamics between the teammates were established, and we knew they worked very well in Rome together,” Francesco Molinari said, speaking to EssentiallySports at the Hero Indian Open 2026 pre-event presser.

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“But yeah, I’ve said this, I’ve said this other times. Of all the Ryder Cup teams and environments I’ve been a part of, I think this generation, this team, the one that played in Rome and played then New York, which was basically the same, is definitely the one that I’ve seen that has the best chemistry. And even the best players do a great job at leading, but without bringing their ego to the party, to the team.”

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“So they’re welcoming to the younger players, and it feels like a very balanced team. So it’s a great environment for everyone to perform, and you can see it on the course. Pretty much everyone feels comfortable and plays their best golf.”

Imago Mandatory Credits: @rydercupeurope/Instagram

Europe pulled off a historic away win at Bethpage Black in 2025. The team won 15–13. It was their first victory on U.S. soil in 13 years, since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012. While the lead got narrower because of a strong comeback from the Americans during Sunday Singles, the Europeans swept the course clean in foursomes and fourballs.

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With scores of 11.5 and 4.5, they managed a 7-point lead on the first two days. It was the largest European lead going into Sunday in the history of the biennial event. The numbers highlight how excellent they were in the pairings game. And as Francesco Molinari noted in his comments, it was all thanks to the chemistry Rory McIlroy and company had with each other.

It was also because of this chemistry that Luke Donald, captain of the European team, had kept almost the entire team the same as it was at Rome. Rasmus Hojgaard was the only new member to join the team in 2025. All the others, including Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Sepp Straka, had played in the Ryder Cup 2023.

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Molinari also said that all the big stars were welcoming. McIlroy stressed the same ahead of the Ryder Cup 2025. In an Instagram post from How Leaders Lead, McIlroy says that “leaving your ego at the door” and being open to feedback and advice are, for him, leadership 101. In another post uploaded during the Ryder Cup 2025, he also stated that setting the tone and bringing the rookies along is important to him as a talisman of the European team.

While Rory McIlroy and others did a wonderful job of keeping the team together, Francesco Molinari also highlighted how Luke Donald instilled the same mentality he had when he was a player. That’s what the vice-captain believes made him so effective. And it is the very same thing that has opened the path for Donald once again.

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Luke Donald has been named captain for the Ryder Cup 2027

The European side has named Luke Donald as the captain for the Ryder Cup 2027. The announcement came on March 3, 2026. It is a historic stint, with Donald being the first captain to lead the team for three straight events in 30 years. The Ryder Cup 2025 captain didn’t expect this himself.

“Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York after a pressure-packed week in a tough environment, I thought maybe my job was done. But maybe there is a little more story to tell,” he said.

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With the wins in Rome and New York, he joined Tony Jacklin as the only European captain to have back-to-back wins. He will now chase history and try to be the only one with three back-to-back wins at Adare Manor, Ireland. The event is set to play from September 13 to September 19, 2027. It also marks the 100th anniversary of the biennial event.

As Donald prepares to lead Europe once again, the foundation of his success still traces back to the same chemistry in the team. And if Francesco Molinari’s reflections are anything to go by, Europe’s edge may continue to lie not in star power alone, but in leaders like Rory McIlroy.