Fresh Brooks Koepka Update Emerges as LIV Golf Exit Rumors Reach Boiling Point

What does Brooks Koepka do while golf’s power brokers debate the sport’s future? He learns camera terminology for his wife’s Instagram content. The five-time major champion spent his Thursday evening mastering the Canon G7x. His wife, Jena Sims, documented the scene on Instagram, declaring her “vice” to the world.

“Everyone has their vice,” Sims wrote on December 12 on her Instagram story. “Mine just happens to be a sexy golfer.” “I think my biggest accomplishment of the night is the fact Brooks can say ‘G7x’ with confidence and be prepared for what that entails,” she added.

The post arrived amid fresh rumors that Koepka may sit out the 2026 LIV Golf season entirely, potentially forfeiting around $20 million in guaranteed money to pursue a PGA Tour return. His contract with LIV Golf runs through 2026. His silence on the matter has been deafening. But Sims’ update shared what Koepka has been up to.

This is vintage Koepka. The man once described golf as “kind of boring” and freely admitted he only practices before majors. He’s been labeled aloof, robotic, and arrogant. He’s never seemed to care. When half of social media turned against him, he shrugged it off. That detachment has followed him through every controversy: the Bryson DeChambeau feud, LIV Golf defection, and criticism of teammate Matthew Wolff. Through it all, Koepka’s public posture remains unchanged: unbothered, uninterested in optics, and allergic to the noise.

And yet, the domestic version tells a different story.

Koepka previously held down home duties while Sims judged Miss Teen USA earlier this year, handling preschool drop-offs and household responsibilities while she reunited with her pageant roots. The Instagram husband role isn’t new. It’s just becoming more visible, but at an uncomfortable moment for LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf future clouded by contract uncertainty

Koepka’s 2025 season barely offered any comfort: winless on the LIV Golf circuit, with three missed cuts across four majors. His best finish came at the U.S. Open, a tie for 12th. The broader landscape remains equally unsettled.

LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger talks have stalled after the PGA Tour rejected a $1.5 billion investment offer from the Public Investment Fund. Dustin Johnson‘s contract expired at the end of 2025; he reportedly signed an extension. Bryson DeChambeau‘s deal runs through 2026, the same as Koepka’s.

The “domino effect” scenario haunts LIV Golf executives. If Koepka walks, others might follow. But none of that appeared on Koepka’s radar Thursday night. That night he was just a husband learning to say “G7x” with confidence to support his wife’s content creation.