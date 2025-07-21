Fresh Brooks Koepka Update Shared By Wife Jena Sims Amid His Silence After Portrush Heartbreak

Brooks Koepka has seen better days. The five-time major champion couldn’t find his rhythm at Royal Portrush, failing to recover from a turbulent first round where he recorded just two birdies but gave away five bogeys on the back nine. His struggles continued into Friday, ultimately finishing at a disappointing 7-over-par. It’s now the third time in his last four majors that he’s missed the cut—falling short at the Masters and PGA Championship, briefly regaining form with a T12 at the U.S. Open, only to falter again at the British Open. But through every slump and setback, one constant remains—his wife, unwavering in her support, walking beside him no matter the score.

Adding a personal touch to an otherwise disappointing week, Jena Sims shared a tender moment on Instagram, Koepka and their son, Crew, gazing out of an airport window. “Dropping Dada off and we’re going on a little adventure of our own,” she captioned the story, offering fans a glimpse into the family’s quiet resilience. It was a subtle yet powerful reminder that even as the missed cuts pile up, Koepka’s not letting the game consume him entirely.

Despite the frustration on the course, he’s carving out time for his family—something he’s admitted wasn’t always the case. “Yeah, I would say from the first weekend in April until about last week, you didn’t want to be around me. It drove me nuts. It ate at me. I haven’t been happy. It’s been very irritating,” Koepka had confessed back in June.

The golfer, once known for being unshakable under pressure, revealed a different side after shooting a 2-under 68 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont. “I had to apologize — I’ve apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody. I wouldn’t have wanted to be around me,” he said, addressing his struggles both on and off the course.

And it’s not just on the major stage where Koepka has struggled—his season on LIV Golf hasn’t offered much reprieve either. The Smash GC captain has posted just two top-10 finishes in ten starts this year, a far cry from the dominance he once displayed. His best finishes were a solo 2nd at LIV Golf Singapore and a T7 in Adelaide. Other results have hovered in the mid-pack, including T17 at LIV Golf Korea and T18 at Miami. His worst finish, however, came at LIV Hong Kong, with a T35. The lack of momentum both in majors and on the LIV circuit has undoubtedly made this one of the most challenging stretches of his career.

And while he’s been tough on himself, he always has his family to back him up. Speaking of which, it turns out someone else in his life has been even tougher, and he is close-family with the LIV golfer.

Brooks Koepka’s ‘biggest hater’ is someone very close to him

The LIV golfer’s last top-10 finish at a major was his 2023 PGA Championship victory. But even as his form falters, Koepka appears unfazed because these days, he’s finding joy in something far more meaningful: fatherhood. “He’s my getaway… Hanging out with him is the best thing in the world,” Koepka previously said about his young son, Crew, who turns two soon. Their time together in Northern Ireland was filled with special moments, many of which were captured by his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, on Instagram—including a sweet clip of Crew learning to play golf with his dad. “Experts say dads should teach their toddlers how to golf,” she wrote, playfully suggesting she was the one calling the shots.

But the most viral moment came from a TikTok shared by The Open Championship, where Koepka’s “biggest hater” was spotted booing him from the sidelines—none other than Crew himself, casually heckling his dad from his stroller. The moment came after Koepka, visibly frustrated with his round, mockingly said “boooo!” at himself. Crew, in pure toddler mimicry, followed suit, to the delight of Jena and everyone nearby.

She posted the clip with the caption, “Crew… dada’s biggest hater.” These lighthearted family moments reveal just how his close-knit family means more to him than any leaderboard. “Golf is probably going to take a backseat. My family will take priority,” he had stated back in July 2023, shortly before becoming a father. And while his performance on the course may be cause for concern, it’s clear his heart is exactly where he wants it to be.