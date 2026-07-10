Fresh Details About Bryson DeChambeau’s Deal With Google Emerges Amid Declining Golf Form

Bryson DeChambeau is struggling on the course. Major attributions go to inconsistencies with iron play, poor distance control, and unpredictable putting. These factors contributed to his missing the cut in all three majors: the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open. The two-time major championship winner wants to improve not just his swing but also his health and fitness, which is why he partnered with Google Health on July 10, 2026.

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According to Google’s blog post, DeChambeau aims to understand “exactly how his body moves, recovers, and responds to every physical challenge.” Through their partnership, Google revealed that its aim is “exploring the future of fitness.”

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Google stated in the partnership announcement: “We’re collaborating to show how tools like the new Fitbit Air and the Google Health Coach can give people the same actionable, real-time insights—like heart rate trends, energy burn and recovery metrics—that pros rely on to play their best.”

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DeChambeau, a physics grad known as ‘The Scientist,’ has long pursued tech optimization to optimize his game for peak performance. He initially explored and used AI-powered swing analysis tools in 2024.

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Imago May 10, 2026; Sterling, Virginia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau reacts to his drive during the final round of LIV Golf Virginia golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jack Power-Imagn Images

His 2024 AI experiments led to a formal Google Cloud partnership in September 2025. They developed AI-powered tools to analyze and improve golf performance, especially biomechanics and swing mechanics. Their goal was to create a smartphone-based AI coaching platform that gives near-instant, real-time feedback on the course. That partnership has now expanded to monitoring health/fitness.

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Besides Google Cloud, DeChambeau also used Sportsbox AI to refine his swing and win the 2024 U.S. Open. In 2026, DeChambeau led investors to acquire Sportsbox AI for a reported eight-figure sum. And because of his partnership with Google Cloud, DeChambeau could integrate Google Gemini AI into Sportsbox.

The 32-year-old actively uses this platform to analyze his swings and torque issues and make quick fixes. After his LIV Golf event in South Korea in May, he even admitted he was taking advice from AI to improve his golf.

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“I spent some long hours on the range trying to figure some stuff out, and I was talking to AI quite a bit last night trying to go through some different physics principles that make the club turn over, having some alpha torque and gamma torque put in there. I was like, ‘What makes that possibly do that?’ And was talking about just grip pressure and tension.”

DeChambeau‘s next major test comes at LIV Golf UK, July 23-26, where health metrics will face their first real test.