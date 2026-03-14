Fresh Update on Tiger Woods’s Golf Future Is Released But It Doesn’t Look Good

Two weeks ago, Tiger Woods was asked on ESPN about his return to competitive golf. His response that he is playing a member-guest left the situation unclear. Now, on Saturday, the picture became clearer.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Woods chose not to play in the Champions Tour event, Cologuard Classic, in Tucson, eliminating one of the final opportunities to prepare before Augusta. The Hoag Classic in Newport Beach is now the only Champions Tour event left before the Masters, which begins on April 9. Woods remains in the Masters field and has not been moved to the list of past champions who are not playing.

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The Hoag Classic is scheduled for March 22 to 29 at Newport Beach Country Club in California. If Woods plays, it would be less than two weeks before the Augusta showdown. At the Genesis Invitational in February, Woods said the Champions Tour’s cart allowance made it a real option, unlike the PGA Tour. He has not confirmed entry for the Hoag Classic, as well.

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At Riviera in February, Woods described the disc replacement recovery as “sore,” confirmed he was hitting full shots but not consistently, and offered no return date. When asked directly whether the Masters was off the table, Woods denied, giving a one-word answer.

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“My body has been through a lot. It’s just one of those things where it’s every day; I keep trying, I keep progressing, I keep working on it, trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body, and trying to get it to a level at which I can play at the highest level again.”

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There is optimism in Tiger Woods’s camp, but no one has given a timeline for his return. Kevin Kisner, his Jupiter Links teammate, said in December that Woods was starting to feel better and hoped he would play in the final TGL matches in early spring. At The Players Championship, Justin Thomas stressed that everyone in golf supports Woods’s return.

PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady confirmed the senior circuit has spent the past year preparing for Woods’s arrival and that the Tour is ready whenever he decides to play. Brady also stated his main concern is that Woods recovers fully.

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Woods had spinal fusion surgery in April 2017. He returned to major championship golf in 2018 and won the 2019 Masters, about two years after surgery. The latest disc replacement was in October 2025, and with the Masters starting in almost 3 weeks, this recovery window is much shorter.

These numbers add to the larger picture of Woods’s game since his return from the 2021 car crash.

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Tiger Woods and His Competitive Record Since 2021: Starts, Cuts, and Withdrawals

Since the near-fatal accident, Woods has played seven times on the PGA Tour. He made the cut at the 2022 Masters, finishing T47, and again at the 2023 Masters. He missed the cut in five events and withdrew from three, including the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, the 2023 Masters, and the 2024 British Open. In 2024, he made the cut only once in five starts, finishing 60th at Augusta, last among those who played the weekend. His best result since returning is still that T47 at the 2022 Masters.

The numbers reflect the same pattern. Before the crash, Woods gained about 0.75 strokes per round on the field. Since 2022, he has lost around 0.5 strokes per round. That is a swing of 1.25 shots per round, or five shots over a tournament. The biggest drop has come in approach play. His short irons and wedges have not returned to the same level. Off the tee, his ball-striking is similar to before, but it has not made up for the difference.

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The Hoag Classic is still on the schedule. Woods is still listed in the Masters field. There is no confirmed timeline for his next start.