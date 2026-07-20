From Jack Nicklaus to Charley Hull: Here’s How Ryan Fox’s Open Championship Win Moved the Golf World

It was 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in New Zealand when Ryan Fox holed his final putt on the 18th hole. With just one top-5 finish, three top-10 finishes, and two missed cuts in 15 starts, Fox headed into the Open. But when the dust cleared, he was holding the Claret Jug, giving his nation its fourth major champion.

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However, on Thursday, July 16, things were looking very grim for the 39-year-old. He carded a round of 2-over-par 72, not exactly a start anyone would want. Despite that, as the rounds progressed, Fox’s game improved. The Kiwi produced rounds of 68, an incredible 62, and 68, finishing 10 under par 270 overall and one shot ahead of the runner-up.

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“It’s unbelievable to be honest,” an emotional and equally shocked Fox told Sky Sports. “I still don’t know what to think. My nerves are all over the place. I’m not quite sure how I hit that putt on 18. It’s a dream come true. Looking at this trophy now, it’s the first time I’ve seen it up close, so it’s pretty amazing.”

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His acceptance speech was perhaps even more emotional, as he revealed that he had spoken to his children the night before. They had asked him to bring home a trophy. And he acknowledged that the Claret Jug is a “pretty cool one to bring back for them.” Back home, the country’s first major winner, Sir Bob Charles, was among the first few to share their thoughts.

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However, the likes of 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and 23 LPGA Tour winner Lydia Ko also joined the conversation.

Praise pours in for Ryan Fox after first major win

“In my day, it was all black and white,” Charles, 90, who was watching the event on color TV, told the New Zealand Herald newspaper. “… Ryan is a refreshing player. He plays the way the game should be played, the way it used to be played and should be played. And that is: you get on with it, and you don’t spend half an hour lining up every putt. Let’s hope that Ryan can be a great example of how the game should be played now, even when you’re playing for, you know, $100 million!”

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Meanwhile, Lydia Ko went on an Instagram story spree while watching the final round unfold. “I am crying! Wow, just wow [Ryan Fox],” she wrote. Ko even shared a clip of her video call with Fox on Instagram. “Champion golfer of the year… That was unreal. You played so amazing. That was so amazing, congratulations.” Ko, of course, is from New Zealand herself.

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While she was born in Seoul, South Korea, her family emigrated to Auckland when she was four years old. She later acquired New Zealand citizenship at age 12. Since 2024, Ko and Fox have been the country’s only major winners. Ko later added, “Heart is full,” reacting to a clip of her talking to Fox over the call.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus also had a message for Ryan Fox. “Every trip across the pond warrants a souvenir for the kids,” he wrote. “Well, Ryan Fox, your kids said they wanted you to bring home a trophy, and you did! And it’s a great trophy! One you absolutely earned! … Another member of The Bear’s Club brings home a major this year—@rorymcilroy at @themasters and now Ryan at @theopen! … Good things happen to good people. We couldn’t be happier for you! 😊👏🏼🏆.”

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Nicklaus is not only a member but also the founder and designer of The Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida. He and his wife, Barbara, founded the ultra-exclusive club in 1999, and it serves as the home club for the Nicklaus family.

Justin Rose, who failed to make the cut at the Open, joined the conversation. “Congratulations [Ryan Fox], what a finish.” Notably, the Ryder Cup veteran shot a second-round 68 on Friday and still couldn’t make the cut, showing how difficult things were.

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English golfer Charley Hull wanted someone else to win, but couldn’t resist the awe in Fox’s game. “Ryan Fox winning the Open yesterday gives me goosebumps! What a legend of a guy,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Wanted Fleetwood to win, but the way that guy held it together and was so clutch was just so inspiring! And heard he’s meant to be a super down-to-earth guy to[o]! Love it.”

A few days ago, Fox was just another name in the 156-player field. Barely anyone expected him to win. But today, his name is on everyone’s lips.