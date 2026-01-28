‘From My Shoes…’: Xander Schauffele Reacts to Brooks Koepka’s Commitment to the PGA Tour

The biggest storyline of 2026 gets real this week. Brooks Koepka makes his first full PGA Tour appearance at Torrey Pines. Xander Schauffele, who’ll tee it up with the returning star at the Farmers Insurance Open, weighed in on what Koepka’s presence actually means. His words carry weight as the two aren’t really friends but just colleagues who get along.

“I think it helps our Tour,” he stated plainly. “It’s not going to make the Tour weaker having a five-time major just want to come back and play. I think he wanted to be back, and I think the Tour found a way to pave a path for himself and a few others.”

When asked about the broader implications, he said, “It really just depends on who you’re asking and sort of how you’re looking at it, but from my shoes, I feel fortunate to be kind of where I’m at, and it helps, it helps bolster the Tour.”

“I haven’t seen him or spoken with him yet, but I’m sure I’ll see him either tomorrow or throughout the week back on the full circuit,” Schauffele noted.

Elite competition elevates everyone’s game, and the five-time major winner’s presence strengthens the Tour.

This is a developing story…