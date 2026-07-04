From Nelly Korda to Brooks Koepka, Here’s How LPGA & PGA Tour Stars Celebrated 4th of July

The week has been full of events across the United States of America. Citizens are celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary of independence. While the festivities are set to culminate in a “Salute to America” fireworks display on July 4, golfing giants are celebrating in their own way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nelly Korda

2026 has been a smash hit for World No. 1 Nelly Korda. And America’s 250th anniversary only made things better. The 27-year-old started the day at the Sara Bay Country Club, a private golf course in Whitfield, Florida. Korda shared a clip from her early morning practice session, wishing her followers on Instagram “Happy 4th of July.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Got in an early morning round before heading over the pond for a month,” she added.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 On Which Hole Jordan Spieth’s Ball Got Stuck Under a Trashcan? 14th 15th 16th 17th Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

After winning her fourth PGA Tour event of the year at the U.S. Women’s Open, Korda tied for 8th place in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship late last month. She is now heading to Europe for a stretch of tournaments. Those include the Amundi Evian Championship in France, the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in Scotland, and the AIG Women’s British Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lexi Thompson

11-time LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson has been rather selective with her 2026 LPGA campaign. But America’s 250th anniversary was something she couldn’t miss. Thompson took to her Instagram story to share an image of herself and her dog celebrating the day at home with her followers. To commemorate the day, she wore an American flag-themed outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after she withdrew from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship due to hip pain. Before that, Thompson had failed to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time since 2007. Surprisingly, in 2024, the 31-year-old announced her retirement from full-time play on the LPGA Tour. She is now focusing on her new marriage and starting a family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks Koepka

Former World No. 1 Brooks Koepka returned to his roots in the United States earlier this year when he made his way back to the PGA Tour. And he marked the country’s Independence Day at home with his family. His wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jena Sims Koepka, shared glimpses of the family’s celebrations throughout the day.

“Surprising everyone with a special dinner tonight,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later shared snaps with Brooks Koepka, adding, “The surprise dinner came with props.” Sims also posted a clip of their son with the caption, “Crew is ready to celebrate,” suggesting the family was all set for the Fourth of July festivities. Just a day earlier, Sims had shared photos from a beach in Portugal, according to The Sun.

Jason Day

13-time PGA Tour winner Jason Day might not be American, but he has called the United States home since his teenage years. Naturally, he was among the PGA Tour pros celebrating the country’s special day. He spent July 4 on the golf course and shared a snap on both X and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Strolling into 4th of July weekend,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the accompanying image, Day can be seen sporting an American flag-themed outfit, with both his jacket collar and shorts featuring the Stars and Stripes. Day was originally expected to tee it up at the John Deere Classic, but ultimately did not compete. No official reason was given for his withdrawal.

But he suffered a back injury during the U.S. Open, forcing him to pull out of the tournament. This could explain his absence from the TPC Deere Run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Block

Last but not least, Michael Block is celebrating the Fourth of July in perhaps the most American way imaginable. He is currently in action during the third round of the U.S. Senior Open. But his score isn’t the biggest talking point of the day.

Brendan Porath, Head of Content at Fried Egg Golf, revealed in a post on X that Block debuted a fresh haircut with “USA” shaved into the back of his head.

“Michael Block’s haircut this week at the U.S. Senior Open,” Porath wrote on X while sharing a photo.

It doesn’t get much more patriotic than that. At the time of writing, Block stands T-34th at the $4 million U.S. Senior Open. And that concludes our list of how PGA and LPGA Tour pros celebrated America’s 250th birthday.