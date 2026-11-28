Island views. A small field. No cut to sweat over. That paints a pretty relaxed picture of the Hero World Challenge. But to be fair, it isn’t all play. The tournament still brings together some of the best players of the season. Naturally, we see some controversies to ponder when someone calls for an official rule.

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The tournament returns to the course. From December 3 to 6, with Big Cat also in the mix. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be in the field.

With that in mind, here are five rules controversies from the tournament’s history.

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Tiger’s Double-Hit Escape

First on the list is Tiger Woods, who probably wasn’t expected to find himself in a rules controversy at his own tournament. But a recovery shot during the second round in 2018 raised a different question: could a player be penalized for something that only slow-motion footage could establish?

Woods’ tee shot on the 18th finished under a bush. Kneeling on his right knee, he tried to flick the ball out with an 8-iron. Slow-motion, high-definition replays later showed the ball making contact with the clubface twice. Woods learned about the incident in the scoring area and gave his account, as reported by PGATour.com.

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“I didn’t feel like I made contact twice. It was such a short little shot. I was just trying to hit it sideways there.”

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At the time, Rule 14-4 imposed a one-shot penalty for a double-hit. However, Decision 34-3/10 restricted the use of video evidence in cases where a player could not reasonably identify a breach without enhanced footage. Rules chief Mark Russell explained why Woods would not be penalized, as reported by PGATour.com.

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“Basically it says if the player did not know that he did that and the only way you can tell that is by using this type of slow-motion technology, he’s exempt from the rules. So there’s no penalty there.”

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The decision did not convince everyone. Rules editor Ron Kaspriske disagreed, as reported by Golf Digest.

“Anyone who plays golf as much as Tiger would notice the difference between a clean hit and a double hit or a push. I’m surprised he didn’t call a penalty on himself, as it would be obvious to a skilled player what the difference is.”

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Officials cleared Woods after reviewing the footage, so his six on the hole remained a six. He signed for a 69, eight shots behind leaders Jon Rahm and Stenson. The rule changed on January 1, 2019. An accidental double-hit now counts as one stroke, with no additional penalty.

Reed’s Sand Controversy

A year later, Patrick Reed found himself at the center of another rules controversy. Television cameras caught him moving sand behind his ball during two practice swings in the third round. The 2018 Masters champion was leading by two at the time, playing the par-5 11th.

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The ball was in a sandy waste area, where players are allowed to ground their clubs. However, Rule 8.1a prohibits moving sand to improve conditions for a shot. Since Reed’s club had removed sand from behind the ball on both practice swings, he received a two-shot penalty. He accepted the ruling but defended his actions, as reported by Golf Monthly.

“It was in a full footprint, and I felt my club was that far behind the ball when I was taking a practice swing.”

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Reed blamed the camera angle and maintained that he had no intention of improving his lie. Rules official Slugger White, however, said intent was irrelevant.

“You could see the path of the sand come away on two different occasions. He did it the first time, put the club down again, and did it another time. Intent would not matter here.”

The penalty stood, and Reed finished two strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson. But the incident continued to follow him at the Presidents Cup in Australia.

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Fans at Royal Melbourne nicknamed Reed “the Excavator.” His caddie and brother-in-law, Kessler Karain, later shoved a heckling spectator and missed Sunday’s singles. Reed had lost three consecutive matches before winning his singles match that day. America eventually took the Cup 16-14.

A Wrong-Tee Mix-Up

The next incident involved two major champions making an unusual mistake on the course. In 2021, Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson both played from the wrong tee on the ninth hole during Sunday’s first group.

Officials had moved the par-5 ninth tee forward to give players a better chance of reaching the green in two. The original ninth tee was now being used for the par-3 17th. Despite large signs marking the changes, neither player noticed, and both went to the familiar tee. Stenson later described the mix-up, as reported by the Associated Press.

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“We kept our heads down off the finishing out on hole No. 8 and walked to the 9th tee box that we did on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and put the ball down and hit some beautiful tee shots.”

Someone in the television truck spotted the mistake and alerted officials. Under Rule 6.1b, both players had played from outside the correct teeing area. In stroke play, this meant a two-shot penalty and required them to replay from the correct tee. Had they started the next hole without correcting the mistake, they would have been disqualified.

Both returned to the proper tee. Spieth made a triple-bogey eight, while Stenson carded a double-bogey seven. Already near the bottom of the leaderboard, Stenson even considered leaving early. Spieth recalled the exchange, as reported by CNN.

“He asked them if we could just go to the airport, and I said, ‘I’m down.'”

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They had to finish the round, although Spieth initially thought they might escape a penalty, as reported by the Associated Press.

“I actually didn’t think we were going to get penalized because it’s a charity event, but then I realized there’s world ranking involved and all that.”

Stenson shot 72 to finish 19th, while Spieth carded 76 and ended last in the 20-man field.

The Preferred Lies Debate

In 2022, the rules debate shifted from player actions to course conditions. Rain had soaked Albany earlier in the week, prompting officials to introduce preferred lies for the first two rounds. Players could lift, clean, and place their balls, but that relief was withdrawn on Saturday.

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The decision hinged on whether the course was still muddy enough to warrant preferred lies. Tour policy allows the relief when extreme mud affects most of the course. However, after assessing the conditions and two days of drying, officials decided it was no longer necessary. Cox defended the call in a statement, as reported by Golf.com.

“After our assessment of the golf course and two full days of drying, we [PGA Tour Rules Committee] didn’t feel that it would be extreme in nature all the way through the golf course.”

Several players disagreed. Kevin Kisner questioned the decision after a costly approach shot, as reported by Golf Monthly.

“Absolutely shocked, yeah. No. 4 [I] had a 4-iron in with mud all on the left side with wind off the left and lost the ball left of the green.”

Cameron Young also saw his 4-iron veer well right on the 11th after mud affected his ball. He made bogey, cutting his two-shot lead in half. Tom Kim repeatedly struggled to identify his mud-covered ball, while Scheffler was also frustrated by the uncertainty despite shooting 66. As he told Golf.com:

“It’s infuriating, yeah. It’s frustrating you spend so much time trying to learn how to control your golf ball, and then you’re in the middle of the fairway, and you have no idea where the ball’s going to go.”

Justin Thomas wanted preferred lies after tee shots, but not around the greens. NBC analyst Paul Azinger, meanwhile, was less sympathetic: “It will be hard to complain about mud wrecking a score when you’ve got a guy making 10 birdies.”

That player was Viktor Hovland, who shot 64 to take a three-shot lead. Scoring had also improved by nearly two strokes compared with the windy opening days. The officials’ decision stood, and Hovland went on to win.

Morikawa’s Yardage Book Blunder

Most recently, Collin Morikawa found himself caught up in a rules controversy involving something as simple as a note in his yardage book. The two-time major winner received a two-shot penalty for a putting formula and learned about it shortly before his final round in 2023.

His caddie, J.J. Jakovac, had used a level to measure slopes on the practice green, which was allowed. However, he then recorded a putting formula based on those readings in Morikawa’s yardage book. Morikawa used the notes on the fourth green during the third round.

This violated Model Local Rule G-11, which restricts the use of green-reading materials. Players can use traditional notes, including information gathered by feeling slopes underfoot. They can also memorize a formula based on level readings but cannot carry it in written form. Chief referee Stephen Cox explained the distinction, as reported by NBC Sports’ Rex Hoggard.

“Unfortunately, the caddie used a device, a level, on the practice putting green. That’s not a breach of the rule in itself, but what he did was he developed that chart or formula as a handwritten note in his yardage book. That’s where the breach occurred.”

Playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick had raised the issue with Cox on Saturday evening. He later explained his reasoning, as reported by Hoggard.

“Listen, it’s nothing personal. Whether it was Tiger or whoever, it’s just I wanted to know because I would have used it earlier this year.”

Morikawa maintained that Jakovac had previously checked the method with officials and caddies. Nevertheless, the penalty remained. His bogey on the fourth became a triple-bogey seven, adding two shots to his third-round 68. That left him eight behind Scheffler. Morikawa shot 68 on Sunday and finished seventh. He later accepted responsibility for the mistake, as reported by PGATour.com.

“At the end of the day we made the mistake and it’s on us. Thankfully it only happened that one time.”

What’s Next

And perhaps that’s part of what makes these incidents worth revisiting. Golf’s rules can be precise on paper, but applying them in the middle of competition isn’t always straightforward. Even at a tournament that looks as relaxed as the Hero World Challenge, there’s still plenty to keep the rules officials busy.