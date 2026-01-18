‘Frustrated’ Collin Morikawa Pens Message Following Early Sony Open Exit

Collin Morikawa stood over a 6-8 foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Waialae — make it, and he plays the weekend; miss it, and his season opener ends in frustration. He missed.

Hours later, the two-time major champion opened Instagram with words that read less like disappointment and more like a diagnosis. “Frustrating way to start the season,” Morikawa wrote. “Need to figure out how to get back to playing boring golf.”

Boring. Not better. Not sharper. Boring. For Morikawa, that word carries weight. Boring means fairway, green, two-putt. Boring means the surgical precision that won him the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship before he turned 25. Boring means repeatable — and repeatable, at the elite level, is unstoppable.

The Sony Open delivered the opposite. His second round at Waialae unraveled into chaos: eight birdies, six bogeys, a scorecard that swung wildly between brilliance and collapse. He finished at even par, one shot outside the cut line — his first missed cut at this tournament.

The numbers from tee to green told a familiar story. Morikawa averaged 314.2 yards off the tee with 75% accuracy. He found 72.2% of greens in regulation. His approach play remained elite — the same skill set that ranked him first on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach last season.

But the putter betrayed him. Again.

“Some improvements in the offseason were seen, some were not,” Morikawa added, a line that reads like an admission. The swing work progressed. The putting demons persisted.

This isn’t new territory. At the Baycurrent Classic in October, Morikawa called it “an obvious inconsistency in my game,” per PGA Tour reporting. The pattern repeated at Waialae — elite iron play anchored by a flatstick that refused to cooperate.

The decisive moment crystallized everything. Standing on the 18th green with his tournament life hanging on a makeable birdie putt, Morikawa watched it slide by. One stroke. One miss. One more weekend watching from home.

The frustration points to something deeper than a single missed cut.

Collin Morikawa’s statistical paradox exposes modern golf’s demands

Morikawa’s struggles reflect a broader tension in professional golf. The game increasingly punishes one-dimensional excellence. Driving accuracy and greens in regulation no longer guarantee results — not when putting separates contenders from champions.

Consider the split: first in approach play, 156th in putting during the 2025 season. That gap explains his year — two runner-up finishes at The Sentry and Arnold Palmer Invitational, zero victories since the 2023 Zozo Championship. Always close. Never there.

His offseason experiments failed to bridge the divide. Morikawa cycled through six different putters in 2025, searching for something that felt right. By December, he had switched to a TaylorMade Spider Zero Torque model, hoping technology might solve what mechanics could not.

Imago | Collin Morikawa tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill golf tournament, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Sony Open suggested otherwise. Morikawa’s closing line offered a roadmap: “Regroup, back at it in a couple weeks.”

The timeline points toward the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines or the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — courses that reward control and precision, the very traits Morikawa possesses in abundance. A short reset, targeted practice, and perhaps the quiet confidence that comes from stepping away.

Whether he rediscovers the boring efficiency that built his major championship pedigree remains uncertain. But the self-diagnosis is complete. The symptoms are clear. The prescription awaits execution.

Boring isn’t dull for Collin Morikawa. It’s the destination he’s desperately trying to reach again.