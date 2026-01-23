‘Frustrated’ Justin Thomas Issues Stern Warning About NIL Contracts & Future of College Sports

In recent months, college sports have been struggling to establish their identity. The mess has now spiraled into a web of NIL disputes, courtroom battles, and loopholes as each party attempts to outdo the other. While golf remains largely out of these conversations, Justin Thomas, in his recent post on X, openly expressed his frustration.

“I’m so frustrated by what’s going on in @NCAA right now,” Thomas wrote. “The decisions they’ve made have seemed to ruin college sports and everything they’ve always stood for. Hope it all gets fixed ASAP.”

Thomas further adds a blunt remark, urging the schools and coaches to speak up for themselves. While it remains unknown if a specific incident prompted the former Alabama standout to speak up, his tweet does come at a notable time. Especially when his own alma mater is involved.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, the university’s men’s basketball program, recently added a former player, Charles Bediako, to its team. Bediako had earlier left the team three years back for professional basketball. He last played with the Crimson Tides in 2023 before going unselected in the NBA Draft. Now, as per the NCAA’s rule, professional players cannot simply return to college sports; they objected to his request to play on the team. This made Bediako and his lawyers go to the court.

Bediako, on his part, has signed multiple professional contracts and later played in many NBA G-League games. As of now, he’s been cleared to play after a Tuscaloosa County judge ordered a 10-day restraining order against the NCAA’s objection. Bediako can play in Alabama’s upcoming home game against Tennessee. Further, a January 27 court date has been scheduled to decide if he will be allowed to play for the rest of the semester.

But how does Justin Thomas fit into the entire scenario? Well, Thomas’s life has been shaped a lot by his collegiate golf. As a freshman in 2012, he won the Haskins Award, the Jack Nicklaus Award, and the Phil Mickelson Award. Winning these made Thomas the first golfer to grab all three honors. He also holds the school record for most individual tournament victories and was even named SEC Player of the Year.

Hence, for a player who has grown up in the traditional college sports environment, seeing the NCAA losing control might be upsetting. He can see college sports drifting from a development-first system into a legally fragile, distorted organization. At the same time, his own alma mater is at the center of this controversy. This controversy has now grown more complicated with more student-athletes taking the NCAA to court and even winning.

College sports remain in turmoil as the NCAA loses power

Charles Bediako’s case is not the sole one. There are many similar cases.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains stuck in a similar legal battle with the NCAA. It all emanates from his eligibility in the sixth season. At the same time, Duke University has gone as far as suing its own quarterback, Darian Mensah, all in an attempt to block a transfer to a rival ACC program. All of these cases are blurring the lines between amateur athletics and pro sports.

Beyond these individual cases, the NCAA is also facing pressure from Capitol Hill. The situation seems cracked enough to signal a federal intervention, as college sports become more commercialized. The scale of such expenses has soared high. Reports show that schools competing in, let’s say, this season’s college football spent $3 M each on NIL deals.

Prominent voices, apart from Justin Thomas, have been speaking on it. Senator Elizabeth Warren has openly warned the NCAA.

“I sure won’t support any legislation that gives the NCAA even more authority,” Warren told The Hill.

As scrutiny intensifies, the NCAA seems to lose its reputation. Earlier, meant as a stepping stone for a young athlete’s career, the system has now become all about decorated deals and signing bonuses.