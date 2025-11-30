‘Frustrated’ Major Champion Finds No Love After Failing to Stop Career From Hitting Rock Bottom

For a player who once stood at the pinnacle of golf, this Aussie golfer’s recent performance feels less like a slump and more like a freefall, and his latest hometown disappointment has only amplified the frustration. He was one of the most prominent names in the community as part of the PGA Tour. Apart from winning the 2022 Open Championship, the 32-year-old star also had five PGA Tour wins. And that was not all. He also won the Australian PGA Championship three times.

Unfortunately, back in August 2022, he decided to switch to LIV Golf. And that was exactly when his career started to take a downward slump. Who are we talking about? Well, it’s none other than Cameron Smith. Since 2023, Smith has not won a single professional event. And adding further to his misery, the 5x PGA Tour winner has now missed the cut at the Australian PGA Championship, a tournament that takes place in his hometown and one he has championed multiple times before.

Quite expectedly, Smith looks frustrated with his recent performance. He pointed out how hard he has worked throughout the year and yet has failed to yield the desired results.

“It can definitely get in your head, I think it is in my head, it’s just frustrating. It’s been my story of the year, feel l’ve worked hard all year and got nothing out of it. I do know what the answer is. It’s just to keep working hard and try to be patient. I’ve tried to do all the right stuff, for whatever reason it’s not coming together on the course,” said Smith to Golf Digest AU. And Smith has all the reasons to feel completely lost.

Despite a strong showing previously, the last couple of years have been an absolute nightmare. Moreover, he has also missed the cuts to all four major championships in 2025. Looking at his downward graph sequence of play, it is not Smith himself who feels agitated. Fans, too, are wondering what exactly went wrong for the Aussie golfer.

Fans give mixed reactions to Cameron Smith’s downfall

As soon as the news of Smith missing the cut at the Australian PGA Championship got out, fans flocked to the comments section immediately.

One fan shared their personal take on the matter and explained how Smith might see some fruitful results if he works on his driver. “Needs to improve his driving. You can’t expect to make a long career on unsustainable putting and chipping outcomes,” added the fan. The netizen further explained how relying too heavily on putting and chipping isn’t a sustainable formula for long-term success in professional golf.

Another comment from an X user read, “It’s been my story of the year, feel I’ve worked hard all year and got nothing out of it.”—— He’s NOT worked that hard, because he’s basically playing exhibition golf, and is paid one way or another! LIV doesn’t demand the same level of ‘game rigor’ as the PGAT, and it shows!” The fan took a dig and hinted at how, from the outside, it’s hard to fully buy into that narrative because the competitive environment he’s in doesn’t demand the same level of week-to-week rigor as the PGA Tour.

Moreover, the fan reflected how LIV events have smaller fields, guaranteed payouts, no cuts, and a format that reduces the physical and mental grind that comes with traditional 72-hole stroke play.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren The Masters – Practice Round Apr 4, 2023 Augusta, Georgia, USA Cameron Smith putts on the no. 3 green during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDaniellexParhizkaranx 20230404_xk2__0015

Smith got blamed by another golf enthusiast who seemingly felt that the star is not paying the needed attention to the sport. The netizen commented, “But he is growing the game in Saudi Arabia. And he is spending so much good time with his family. I bet he’s a better dancer now as they play music during play. LIV is such a game changer, just made golf so good, right?”

Differing from others, another fan shared a deviating opinion. They added, “Well, he isn’t long or straight off the tee and that has hurt him in many ways.” While another fan pointed out how the sport, which often looks easy, actually turns out to be really demanding and hard. They added, “Golf is hard.”

Thus, with things looking a bit complicated, it remains to be seen how things will pan out for Smith in the near future.