‘Frustrating’: Seamus Power Opens Up on PGA Tour Struggles After Losing Bermuda Championship Playoff

Seamus Power endured a bittersweet week at Port Royal Golf Course, narrowly missing out on his third PGA Tour title after losing to Austin Smotherman in a sudden-death playoff at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Monday. However, the runner-up finish marked a much-needed breakthrough for the Irishman following a season spent navigating conditional status.

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Speaking after the playoff, Power reflected on the result’s significance, explaining that it helped him achieve one of his biggest goals for the fall: securing full PGA Tour status for the 2027 season. “Well, it gets me back to, like, full status again, which was frustrating this year playing — not really knowing when you’re in, when you’re not in. That’s nice. That was a big goal for the fall was to get a top-100 locked up,” he said.

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Power entered the 2026 season with conditional status after finishing 117th in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings and recording just two top-10 finishes in 27 starts. By late October, he was 103rd in the standings, narrowly outside the top-100 threshold required to secure full playing privileges.

The Irishman delivered a crucial result in Bermuda, finishing level with Smotherman at 16 under par through 54 holes. Severe winds at Port Royal forced officials to cancel Sunday’s final round, setting up a Monday playoff between the two golfers. Power wanted to secure another victory at a venue where he had triumphed in the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

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The playoff took place on the 179-yard, par-3 16th hole, where Atlantic winds made approach shots particularly challenging. Power found the green on his first attempt but failed to convert his 25-foot birdie putt after Smotherman produced an excellent pitch from the rough. Both players made par on their second visit to the hole, with Power recovering well after finding a bunker.

On the third attempt, Smotherman applied pressure with a precise approach to the front-left section of the green. Power’s tee shot again missed left and settled in heavy rough. His recovery barely reached the putting surface, leaving him with a long par putt that ran past the hole. Smotherman then needed only two putts to win. Although his birdie attempt finished beyond the cup, the American held his nerve to make par and claim his second PGA Tour title in three weeks.

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Power earned $654,000 as runner-up and climbed from 103rd to 68th in the FedExCup Fall standings. Smotherman collected $1.08 million, secured a two-year exemption through the end of 2028, and rose to 52nd in the standings.

With his immediate eligibility concerns resolved, Power can now focus on improving his position and potentially earning starts in the PGA Tour’s early-season signature events.

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“Now I’ll have a look at the list and see if I can maybe move into that top-60 or 70, whatever that cutoff is for the first couple elevated events,” Power added.

A finish between 51st and 60th in the final FedExCup Fall standings would secure him starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational. Those opportunities provide further incentive as he looks to build on an encouraging end to the season, with two top-10 finishes in three fall events before his near miss in Bermuda.

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Despite the disappointment of missing out on the title, Power chose to focus on the positives from his week in Bermuda. “Had a chance this morning, wasn’t able to do it, which is disappointing, but overall great week, can’t complain too much,” he said. “Hit some good shots in the playoff, just didn’t quite judge the wind right, but that’s golf sometimes.”

“I’ll move onwards. Yeah, a lot of positives from the week,” Power added, summing up a strong finish to his fall campaign. With two top-10 finishes in three starts and a runner-up result in Bermuda, he heads into the 2027 season on solid footing.