Future of Historic PGA Tour Event in Danger as Tiger Woods Plans Drastic Schedule Changes

Uncertainty has been looming over PGA Tour professionals and their courses for the last year. First, it was the golfers finishing from 101 to 125 on the FedEx Cup Fall rankings who didn’t know how many events they would get to play. And then, news of the PGA Tour’s plan to reduce the schedule starting in 2027 has brought uncertainty about the future of courses. Now, the long-running PGA Tour event with deep roots in Texas faces the same threat.

“It can be maybe frustrating, sure,” said Jon Drago, tournament director of the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson. “We would love to know the future and we don’t. If you had told me five years ago we would have video golf on TV [TGL] and a breakoff Saudi golf league [LIV], I might not have believed it. We are not going to believe in speculations or chase rumors. We are going to only deal in facts.”

This uncertainty rose from the rumors that the PGA Tour will likely reduce its schedule from 2027. It is believed that Brian Rolapp and Tiger Woods-led Future Competition Committee (FCC) are targeting elite markets, smaller fields, and a condensed calendar. The aim is to avoid any competition from the NFL.

Despite this, Drago says that he and his team do not want to believe in rumors. In fact, he will be attending a meeting with the new CEO, Brian Rolapp, this week to pick his mind on what the future holds. As he pointed out, it can be frustrating at times. However, it is best to hear it from someone who will probably make the last call.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is a historic PGA Tour event. Its roots date back to 1926, when it started as the Dallas Open. The event was then established as the Texas Victory Open in 1944, and in 1968, it became the first PGA Tour event to be named after a golfer, the Byron Nelson Tournament. It was in 2024 that the CJ Group came aboard as the title sponsor.

Despite a century-long history, the event faces uncertainty for 2027 amid a sweeping schedule. However, director Drago said that if required, he is willing to change dates. Currently, the event has a slot in May, and Drago would want it to remain that way. That’s because May allows Zoysia grass to grow in at the course. However, he is ready to move forward based on the PGA Tour’s needs.

“But we have been in April and in May and could move earlier if we had to,” he said.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is not the only event facing this uncertainty. There are many more like it because the rumor has it that the FCC is planning to reduce the schedule to around 22-23 events.

Other PGA Tour events facing uncertainty

While there’s no confirmation yet, the 2027 PGA Tour schedule could see far fewer events than the current one. Some rumors say that there would be only 20 to 22 events, all with equal standing and without the Signature Event status. The aim would be to avoid NFL competition and encourage all elite golfers to play in all events. While this could be great for TV ratings and viewership, it could affect the chances of new and emerging golfers to play regularly.

Because of this, many PGA Tour events are currently in the blind. Since there is no official announcement, no one knows which events would stay and which would go. The Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth is one such event.

Aside from the Masters at Augusta National, the Charles Schwab Challenge holds the record for the longest-running event at the same venue. Just like Jon Drago, the Schwab tournament director Michael Tothe also doesn’t have a date for the upcoming year.

Tothe said that he has met Brian Rolapp a few times, and is certain that both the Texas events will have a place in the 2027 calendar. And even if not both, Byron Nelson is most likely to stay.

“I would be shocked, stunned if there is not a Byron Nelson tournament next year,” he said. “I mean they have a new [renovated] course and a new title sponsor for only a few years in CJ. What are your going to do, just tell them to go away?”

As mentioned earlier, the CJ Group became the title sponsor in 2024. So, it’s been only 2 years, and in 2026, it will be their 3rd year. Therefore, Tothe is confident about it.

Some other events facing similar situations are the Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii. The Sentry was already canceled for 2026 because of drought issues in Maui. In addition, both these events have dates in January, which conflicts with the idea of avoiding viewership competition from the NFL.

Until the PGA Tour finalizes its long-term schedule, several events will remain in limbo. There’s no saying what the revamped calendar will look like. However, directors of both the Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge are positive that they will make it to 2027.