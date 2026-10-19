“Future World No. 1”: Charley Hull Names Rising PGA Tour Star as Scottie Scheffler’s Future Challenger

Charley Hull believes Michael Brennan could reach the top of professional golf, and her prediction carries more weight after she shared a tournament with the young American. The English star has watched Brennan’s game up close, witnessed his character firsthand, and followed his rapid rise on the PGA Tour. Now, with three Tour victories already to his name, Brennan is giving Hull plenty of reasons to back her bold assessment.

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In an interview with Golfweek, Hull described Brennan as one of the most impressive golfers she had ever seen and predicted that he would become a major champion. She went further, discussing his long-term potential and calling him a future world No. 1.

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“I was meant to play with Daniel Berger last year and then he pulled out. Michael was first reserve. He’s such a nice guy. I had my niece out there with me and he couldn’t have treated her any better. I think he’s great for the game of golf. So, yeah, I see him definitely being a future world No. 1. Yeah, that’s how high I rate him his golf game,” she told Golfweek when asked about the duo’s pairing at Grant Thornton Invitational 2025.

What began as an unexpected pairing turned into a memorable week for both players. Hull and Brennan finished tied for second at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. They carded rounds of 55, 71, and 65 for a 25-under total of 191. They finished three strokes behind winners Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin.

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Their opening-round 55, recorded in the tournament’s scramble format, established a scoring record alongside Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark, who also shot 55.

Charley Hull’s impression of Brennan extended beyond their results. During a December 2025 interview at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational, she said she spent much of their round asking questions about his club selection. She wanted to learn from his game.

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“He’s got a really good game,” Hull said last year, describing their partnership as calm and enjoyable.

She reiterated that assessment after the tournament, saying she had thoroughly enjoyed playing with him and praising his ability.

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Nearly a year later, her opinion has grown into a prediction about his career ceiling.

But it wasn’t Michael Brennan’s game alone, as his character made an impression too.

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That personal connection helps explain why Hull’s endorsement stands out. She has seen how Brennan carries himself away from the game’s competitive demands.

She had hoped to reunite with Brennan at the 2026 Grant Thornton Invitational, but a scheduling conflict will prevent the pairing. Charley Hull is set to be a bridesmaid in the wedding of her close friend and fellow professional golfer, Georgia Hall.

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“I was pretty pissed off with Georgia for not picking another date. Michael’s having a great season. If I could play with anyone on the PGA Tour, it would be Michael because he is one of the most impressive golfers I’ve ever seen and he’s going to be a major winner,” she told Golfweek.

Brennan’s results help explain why Hull is so enthusiastic about his future. The 24-year-old from Leesburg, Virginia, turned professional in 2024 after playing college golf at Wake Forest.

His breakthrough came in 2025, when he won three times on the PGA Tour Americas and finished atop the Fortinet Cup standings. He then accepted a sponsor exemption into the Bank of Utah Championship and won by four strokes. This helped him earn a two-year PGA Tour exemption through 2027.

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Brennan followed that breakthrough with victories at the Wyndham Championship in August 2026 and the Baycurrent Classic in October. The Baycurrent Classic was his third PGA Tour win in only 33 career starts. That means he has won two of his last five starts.

According to the Official World Golf Ranking, Brennan has climbed to No. 19. It’s his career-best position, which puts Hull’s prediction in perspective.

Reaching world No. 1 would still require a substantial step forward because Scottie Scheffler has been consistently dominant on the PGA Tour. But Brennan’s early results suggest he has established himself as a serious emerging talent.

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His 2026 statistics also reveal a player with room to develop. Brennan ranks third in driving distance, while he ranks 42nd in Strokes Gained: Total and 74th in Strokes Gained: Putting. This shows that his power gives him an obvious advantage, although sustained excellence across all aspects of his game will be important if he hopes to challenge the sport’s established stars.

Brennan’s latest win showed his ability to respond under pressure. He closed with a three-under 68 at Yokohama Country Club to finish at 16-under 268. He won by one stroke over Jacob Bridgeman and Keith Mitchell.

After dropping a shot at the 10th, Brennan responded with birdies on the next two holes. He then played the final six holes at par. The American professional also found all 15 fairways in the final round, which demonstrates the accuracy that complements his power.

The victory was significant because Brennan had to manage his nerves as well as his game. He admitted afterward that he felt uncomfortable at times during the closing stretch. But he credited previous experiences, including both victories and disappointing finishes, with helping him handle the situation.

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That willingness to learn could matter as expectations grow around him. But Charley Hull’s prediction sets a high bar.

For now, Brennan’s immediate task is to build on his recent success. He also needs to add consistency to his game if he wants to be among the best players. His next ambition is already taking shape. The 24-year-old has set his sights on representing the United States at the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland.