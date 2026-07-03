‘Game Became All About Money’: PGA Tour Insider Blames LIV for Reshaping Golf’s Priorities

As LIV Golf scrambles to stay alive, one man is glad the league might end. LIV entered the sport in 2022 and, through financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s PIF, changed the landscape of golf by introducing disruptive 54-hole events, no-cut formats, shotgun starts, team competitions, and mega purses, and stole PGA Tour players with massive guaranteed contracts. But now, with the Saudi funding about to end, the league faces possible extinction. It might be grim, but Versant CEO Mark Lazarus told Jimmy Roberts he wished it had happened earlier while explaining LIV’s impact on modern golf.

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“The kindest thing I can say is it’s been a giant distraction. I think it took some of the best players and put them on different playing fields. And I don’t think that was good for the game. We went from talking about FedEx points and who’s going to win the tour to talking about money. And the game became all about money. I don’t think that was good.

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“I don’t think the general population really wanted to hear athletes and business people, who are all doing quite well, talk about how much more money they can make. I think that was a little bit unseemly for the game.”

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Lazarus has a point about money. Thanks to the PIF’s $5 billion investment, LIV could offer multiyear contracts to many pros, including $300 million to Jon Rahm, $200 million to Phil Mickelson, $130 million to Brooks Koepka, and $125 million to Bryson DeChambeau. On top of that, LIV increased its $25 million purse to $30 million.

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Imago LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Bryson Dechambeau of the Crushers GC after Round 1 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Thursday, February 12, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SOUTH AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260212145868288946

With no-cut events, this meant even the last-place finisher would not go home empty-handed. Per Forbes, LIV has distributed well over $3 billion to players through signing bonuses, prize money, and championship bonuses since 2022. The financial incentives were enough to lure players to LIV Golf.

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And suddenly, the best players scattered instead of playing against each other outside the four major championships. No wonder Lazarus is glad the rebel league may soon see its end.

“I think it was important that that happened. I think it probably could have been nipped in the bud a little earlier, before it got started and became such a big distraction.”

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Despite Lazarus’ criticism, it’s important to note that Versant broadcasts PGA Tour events. In the meantime, the PGA Tour has learned a lot from LIV Golf and increased its own purses. Not to mention, it is expanding outward with partnerships with the DP World Tour and Golf Australia. But for LIV Golf, things are looking grim.

The league has not secured funding to stay afloat in 2027, and LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil refused to guarantee the league’s final four events. Still, some of the big names in it remain optimistic, including Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, and Martin Kaymer. But until the league makes an official announcement, its future remains uncertain.