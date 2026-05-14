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Garrick Higgo Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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May 14, 2026 | 1:50 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Garrick Higgo Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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May 14, 2026 | 1:50 PM EDT

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Garrick Higgo turned professional in 2019 and has played 119 events on the PGA Tour since then. While there’s no exact figure, Garrick Higgo’s net worth in 2026 is widely estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million. The estimations are primarily based on his PGA Tour earnings, which include two title wins at the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree and the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Besides the PGA Tour wins, the South African professional holds three wins on the DP World Tour. The biggest contribution to his net worth from a golf event came through his 2025 win on the PGA Tour. It added $720,000 to his bag, while the PGA Tour numbers show total earnings of $7,368,884 in official money.

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However, net worth estimates remain far lower due to expenses such as taxes, travel, caddie fees, coaching staff, and training costs. Off the course, Higgo has endorsement partnerships with brands such as Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, NetJets, and Mastercard.

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Riya Singhal

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