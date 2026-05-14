Garrick Higgo Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Garrick Higgo turned professional in 2019 and has played 119 events on the PGA Tour since then. While there’s no exact figure, Garrick Higgo’s net worth in 2026 is widely estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million. The estimations are primarily based on his PGA Tour earnings, which include two title wins at the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree and the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Besides the PGA Tour wins, the South African professional holds three wins on the DP World Tour. The biggest contribution to his net worth from a golf event came through his 2025 win on the PGA Tour. It added $720,000 to his bag, while the PGA Tour numbers show total earnings of $7,368,884 in official money.

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However, net worth estimates remain far lower due to expenses such as taxes, travel, caddie fees, coaching staff, and training costs. Off the course, Higgo has endorsement partnerships with brands such as Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, NetJets, and Mastercard.

This is a developing story…