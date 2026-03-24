Gary Player Addresses Growing Backlash Over Bryson DeChambeau’s Stunning LIV Golf Victory

Just a day ago, Gary Player and some of his fellow South Africans received heat from the fans for staying silent on LIV Golf’s debut in the country. And the silence came even though the event attracted more than 100,000 fans across the four days. That’s actually the highest-attended professional golf event in South African history. But Player changed his stance by the end of the tournament.

Player wrote, “Many congratulations to Bryson DeChambeau on a magnificent and thrilling victory here in South Africa! What a spectacle for the game of golf. To watch two of the world’s finest competitors going head-to-head in a playoff is exactly the kind of drama that lifts our sport and captivates fans at the course and around the globe.”

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As a proud South African, seeing his country host a “world-class event” made him even prouder. The nine-time major champion acknowledged that this wasn’t just a showcase of the country’s love for golf; it helped showcase the beauty of the country, the passionate supporters, and the “rich golfing heritage.” Moreover, the ‘Lion’s Den’ walkthrough helped raise the hype around the tournament to a great extent.

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South Africa has already produced several champions, including Bobby Locke, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, and, of course, Player himself. The country has also hosted top-rated tournaments, like the Nedbank Golf Challenge (often called Africa’s major), the Alfred Dunhill Championship, and the South African Open.

Bryson DeChambeau won for the second time in a row this past weekend. He beat Jon Rahm in a close playoff. The two players finished 26-under after 72 holes. Gary Player seemed impressed by the Southern Guards’ performance as well. After all, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, and the captain, Louis Oosthuizen, became the runner-up at LIV Golf South Africa. They were just one stroke behind Bryson DeChambeau’s team for the victory. And Player was content to see the Southern Guards GC represent their homeland with “great distinction.”

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What made this victory even more spectacular were the scenes that had erupted there the entire week. For instance, fans started singing the national anthem on the 18th green, and DeChambeau had to stay put for some seconds. They lined up in huge numbers to get their caps, phone covers, and even shoes signed.

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Player even compared the event with the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He wrote, “Just as the Nedbank Golf Challenge does, I have no doubt this event will also help inspire the next generation of young South Africans to pick up a club and dream big.”

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Gary Player was initially silent about LIV Golf SA and garnered attention for it. The community criticized him for not commenting on the wonderful show his country’s fans put on. Even Player’s celebratory post faced backlash. A few fans mentioned that he has only posted this because of the backlash he, Ernie, and Trevor received.

“Too little too late Mr Player. You prioritized your own interests and dislike of the LIV above national pride. Shame in you and them,” the fan wrote.

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Though he didn’t say a word, reports flooded in, claiming that the 90-year-old came to the final round of the event by parachute. It certainly became the talk of the golfing town. LIV Golf is returning to South Africa next year, and as per reports, tickets are already sold out. Authorities would be making arrangements for more fans to experience the tournament and would be adding more tickets. Maybe it was this giant success that forced Player to speak? Whatever the reason is, it is a bit shocking, given his previous stance on LIV.

Why didn’t Gary Player support LIV Golf at its early stages?

The answer lies with the league’s previous format. LIV Golf used to host shorter, 54-hole events. And the name itself reflects the Roman numerals for 54, and Player wasn’t a fan of it.

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“The only man to win the Grand Slam on both tours,” Gary Player said, talking to Palm Beach Post four years ago. “I worked hard. I had a desire. I traveled the world. It was an education. I met wonderful people. How can you ever be a champion playing a tour with 54 holes and no cut? What sort of tour is that? 54 holes, no cut, a team event nobody understands.“

He even refused to take a billion dollars for his nine major championship wins to tee it off at LIV Golf. However, LIV Golf has now become a full-fledged 72-hole event. It even got them a nod from the OWGR officials.

But the tough competition and exciting gameplay have forced Player and others to reconsider their stance on LIV Golf. And now, even though he previously stayed quiet, the 24-time PGA Tour champion stood in support of LIV Golf South Africa.