Gary Player Calls Ex-Rival Jack Nicklaus ‘Blessed’ as His Wife Barbara Earns Long Overdue Recognition

‘The First Lady of Golf,’ as Barbara Nicklaus is often known, has been the driving force behind the Memorial Tournament, having donated $41 million back to Nationwide Children’s Hospital through the years. So, it’s only right that she was the honored one at the tournament’s 50th edition. The credit for ideating this accolade goes to her son. Barbara and Jack Nicklaus have stood by each other for over 6 decades, and when it was time for the golfer to honor his wife, he could not help but sing “Have I married an angel?” The moment was indeed a special one for Barbara and Nicklaus’s former rival, Gary Player, too.

“Many people are fortunate to have good wives, but very few are blessed with someone truly phenomenal. You, Barbara Nicklaus, are simply the best. Of all the individuals ever honored through this tournament, you stand out as the most respected and most deserving. You embody patience, grace, and unwavering love, and in my eyes, there is no greater word in the dictionary than love,” Player wrote on X. This wasn’t the only praise Player bestowed on Barbara.

“The greatest word that exists in any language is love,” Gary Player said. “You can take all the nuclear bombs and all their power and the noise they make, but love makes a greater noise and it’s silent. When I think of love, and you talk about golf pros, I think about my dear friend and best friend, Jack Nicklaus, who has been, never mind the greatest player that ever lived, but the greatest gentleman I ever played with on a golf course. His father and his mother, who he honored, would be proud of him. I knew Barbara Nicklaus’ mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Bash. They were such wonderful people, and Barbara is a product of her mother and father, as well.”

He also mentioned that had it not been for Barbara, Jack would have never set the major championship record. “Jack Nicklaus attained great success, but I can tell you this, if he never married Barbara, he probably would have lost three majors. I think she gave him an extra three majors.” Player also mentioned that he jokes with Barbara about keeping him on the list when Jack isn’t there. “She epitomizes perfection in a wife,” Player added. “Always a smile, always makes you feel good. I pull her leg and say, ‘Listen, if Jack ever passes away, put me on your list. Because you are a darling.’

“Barbara Nicklaus, if anybody deserved this award, it is you, my sweetheart, my darling, my lady of perfection. God bless you and Jack for the rest of your lives,” Player finally added, as he expressed admiration for her. Barbara was honoured for not just her support and impact on Jack Nicklaus’ achievements, but mainly for her philanthropic efforts through the game that have helped her give back to society.

She has been an agent for elevating Jack Nicklaus’ career, who is one of the greatest contributors to growing the game of golf. Nicklaus emphasized their partnership beyond their marriage—”Every place that you might see me, see what I’ve tried to do at Muirfield Village and the Memorial Tournament and everything in my career, you should see her, too.”

And watching Player pay tribute to her is only a testament to how, beneath the competitive spirit, lies a bond between the two golfing titans that is heartwarming. Once fierce competitors, the rivalry between Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player spanned decades. Nicklaus, known as the “Golden Bear,” is known for a record of 18 major championships among the 73 PGA Tour titles he has to his name. The two, who first came head-to-head in 1963 at the Palm Springs Golf Classic, hold a combined total of 27 major wins in their golfing careers.

Nicklaus emerged victorious in many tournaments, but Player, too, entered the Hall of Fame with 9 major championships. While their rivalry on the course spanned decades, their relationship extended beyond the fairways. “Your friendship over the years has meant more than words can express,” Player wrote, expressing Nicklaus’ importance in his life.

This tribute to Barbara Nicklaus is a poignant reminder of how some of the most enduring friendships go even beyond the players in the sport. But Barbara Nicklaus’ honour has not just been appreciated by the golfing legend. She’s left an impact on several others through her contributions.

Barbara Nicklaus: The Unsung Hero

Barbara Nicklaus’s legacy transcends her role as just a supportive spouse; she is also a formidable force in golf’s humanitarian efforts. Her unwavering commitment to children’s health and her instrumental role in the Memorial Tournament have left an indelible mark on the sport, ensuring that her contributions will be remembered for generations to come.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, expressed his admiration recently during interviews: “Recognizing Barbara as the 2025 Memorial Tournament Honoree is fitting and well deserved. She exudes class and elegance.” He even added that she is one of the most thoughtful people he has ever met, and their friendship has deepened over the tenure of his membership in the Captains Club.

Beyond her direct contributions, she even played a key role in the creation of the PGA Tour Wives Association in 1988, an organization that raised $5 million for children-related charities. She even receives immense appreciation from former Tour players’ wives: “Barbara makes us proud to be a part of the golfing world. There are so many of us who have their own story of some example of her kindness and warmth,” expressed Jan Haas, wife of veteran player Jay Haas. Even Arnold Palmer’s wife, Winnie, claimed that Barbara Nicklaus is her idol and hero.