Gary Player & Co. Feel the Heat for Ignoring LIV Golf’s Record-Breaking South Africa Debut

The relationship between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf is not particularly smooth. Ever since the inception of the PIF-backed league in 2021, there have been sour terms between the two leagues. And recently, as a successful edition of the LIV Golf South Africa came to an end, questions have emerged about names like Gary Player and others keeping silent.

“It’s hard to fathom@garyplayer @TheBig_Easy &@TrevorImmelman all very proud South Africans, haven’t offered a single comment on the sensational scenes in their homeland this week. Is it not possible to even offer congratulations on a superb week for the game & nation? Telling,” read a quote from ‘Luke Elvy’ on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, as a matter of fact, Player has been a South African golfing legend, with 159 worldwide wins to his name. Following his retirement from the PGA Tour, he has continued to put forth his opinions on the current golfing affairs. Surprisingly, despite the first-ever South Africa event of LIV being such a success, Player has not commented on the same as of now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly, the game itself had a thrilling end to it, followed by a classy and heartwarming moment. With Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm going neck-and-neck, the duo ended up with 26 under par after 72 holes. As the game went into the playoffs, it was DeChambeau who emerged victorious, winning his second title in a row after the LIV Golf Singapore event. Following the stellar battle, Rahm came up to his opponent and gave him a tight hug, congratulating DeChambeau on his win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the tournament was a huge hit, attendance-wise, as the event garnered a total of 100,000 fans over the entire week. This was confirmed by Arlo White during the live broadcast. Moreover, the Saudi-backed league also pointed out that they will host the second edition of LIV Golf South Africa on April 22-25, 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, despite so many talking points, the silence of Player and more has created a strong fan reaction.

Fans hit back at Gary Player for ignoring LIV Golf South Africa’s success

The tweet also mentioned Trevor Immelman and Ernie Els among those who didn’t share their takes. The fan subtly hinted at their allegiance to the PGA Tour and speculated, “They can’t…doesn’t fit the narrative.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While there have been reports of Immelman, the Official World Golf Ranking’s governing board chairman, working closely with LIV, there was recently another update that hinted at some tension.

The OWGR declared on February 3rd that players from the breakaway circuit would receive ranking points for the first time since the tour’s inception in 2022. Even though LIV Golf acknowledged the move as a long-awaited step toward recognition, they criticized it, calling it an “unprecedented” approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OWGR explained that only the top 10 finishers would receive points, pointing out a number of areas in which LIV Golf events still fall short of its predetermined ranking standards. However, the framework essentially puts players who place 11th in an event in the same position as those who finish last, according to LIV.

Still and all, both Immelman and Scott O’Neil did acknowledge that they hold each other in the highest regard and would try to work towards a better deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Bildnummer: 01545075 Datum: 15.05.2005 Copyright: imago/Schreyer

Gary Player (Südafrika) verlangt einen anderen Schläger; Vdig, quer, Putter Golfen 2005, Estoril Golf Herren Einzel Einzelbild Aktion Personen

The fans, though, think this was rather expected, as one commented, “Sad but predictable.” Another fan agreed with the golf fan’s opinion and echoed the same by mentioning, “100% spot on! 👇👇👇”

However, it is important to note that Player has expressed his disapproval of LIV Golf. He once said that LIV is for “people who don’t have confidence in their future.” In fact, even if he were offered a billion dollars by LIV, he still wouldn’t participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wouldn’t take a billion dollars for my nine majors on both tours,“ Player said, speaking to the Palm Beach Post. “The only man to win the Grand Slam on both tours. I worked hard. I had desire. I traveled the world. It was an education. I met wonderful people.”

“How can you ever be a champion playing a tour with 54 holes and no cut? What sort of tour is that? 54 holes, no cut, a team event nobody understands.”

Although fans are aware of the dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, many fans saw the success of LIV Golf South Africa as a winning moment for the sport, which is expanding and gaining the love and support of fans from all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan feels that a positive comment on the matter from these golfing icons would have had a large impact within the golf realm. “Any of them could’ve mended the golf community so much with a word or how about an appearance,” read their opinion on X.