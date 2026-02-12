Gary Player Gets No Sympathy as Augusta National Denies His Personal Request: ‘Childish Entitlement’

A Masters legend just ran into a closed gate at Augusta National. When Gary Player publicly voiced his disappointment over a denied request related to family and legacy, the online reaction turned sharp. Fans didn’t take long to take sides, and it was against the 9-time major champion. It was the decades-long history that made Augusta National go against Player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I have been an ambassador for Augusta for all these years, yet they won’t let me have one round of golf in my life with my three grandsons,” Gary Player said about his request. “It is just this current management there, but these are the times we live in and I accept it, but I accept it with sadness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Player, who won the Masters in 1961, 1974, and 1978, said the round held personal meaning for his family. He reveals that his grandsons have long wanted to hear first-hand stories about his experiences at the legendary course. These moments had shaped both his career and the tournament’s early international identity. He noted that other major championship venues have been willing to accommodate similar requests, which made Augusta’s stance more difficult for him to accept.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Augusta National has not shared any comments on why they denied his request, the beef between the two could be a big reason. There have been two primary incidents that would make the golf course’s management not like the 3x Masters winner and his family.

One of them involves his son, Wayne Player. Back in 2018, Wayne Player faced fraud charges for a bounced check on a house rental during the 2018 Masters week in Evans, Georgia. This even led to a police report and legal proceedings. He was also arrested and held in jail for 5 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Later in 2021, Wayne served as his father’s caddie during the ceremonial tee shots on April 8, 2021. The honorary starters included Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Lee Elder. Elder is the first Black golfer to compete in the Masters in 1975. As club chairman Fred Ridley delivered a heartfelt speech honoring Elder, Wayne impulsively held up a box of OnCore golf balls for the TV cameras to see. This turned the solemn moment into an ad. Owing to this incident, Wayne Player faces a lifetime ban from Augusta National.

That’s not it because Gary Player himself has said something that tainted Augusta National’s reputation. He ranks the Masters last among majors, calling it the youngest and least steeped in history compared to the other three majors. The 9x major champion lamented that without players like him, Augusta would be “just another golf course in Georgia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Given his history with Augusta National, fans were quick to take sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf fans give a reality check to Gary Player

The response from golf fans was swift, blunt, and largely unsympathetic toward Gary Player. As the X post gained traction, many pointed to past incidents and public comments as reasons Augusta National may have drawn a hard line.

One of the most common references centered on the fallout from the 2021 Masters. The fan referenced Wayne Players’ actions. That moment still lingers for many fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His son tried to hock golf balls during Lee Elder’s ceremony, and Gary himself has publicly ranked The Masters as the worst major. I’m sure there’s a whole history behind that ranking. I’m shocked they’re not rolling out the red carpet for him,” he said.

Many others echoed that view. They argued that the denial was less about Player’s legacy and more about repeated boundary issues involving his family. Another user said, “He and his family have broken the rules at Augusta multiple times, and have completely disrespected the Masters. Shocker they don’t want to do him a favor.”

Some reactions were far less forgiving, framing Player’s public comments as entitlement rather than disappointment. “The childish entitlement at that age is something to behold. Whining about it publicly exemplifies also proves they made the right decision,” a comment read. This comment reflects on the overall behavior of Player rather than just the issue at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Player’s own views and criticisms of the tournament also resurfaced. He has openly ranked the Masters behind the other majors. It is a stance that fans believe undermines his current plea for special treatment. “You haven’t spoken very positive on Augusta, don’t blame them 🤷‍♂️,” one user wrote. Reflecting on the same, other said, “Didn’t he just rank the Masters as the 4th major?”

However, he is not the only one to have this view. His dear friend, the legendary Jack Nicklaus, also ranked the Masters at No. 4.

“The Masters falls fourth because it’s not meant to be ahead of those others,” the 6x Masters champion said. “The Masters Tournament is not a championship. You can’t rank a tournament ahead of championships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While a few sided with Gary Player, most fans leaned towards defending Augusta’s strict standards. For many fans, the club’s refusal wasn’t viewed as personal. Instead, it was consistent with a history of protecting its image and traditions, regardless of how famous the name involved is.