Gary Player Joins Jay Monahan in Mourning the Loss of American Icon Responsible for Tour Championship Revamp

Before the glitz of the FedExCup, before East Lake became a hallowed battleground for the PGA Tour’s elite, there was just a vision—one man’s dream to restore a forgotten course and rebuild a community. That vision transformed not only a golf club but an entire neighborhood, and eventually, the PGA Tour Championship itself. The man behind this transformation wasn’t a golfer, but a developer, philanthropist, and civic giant. His name? Tom Cousins.

Cousin, who passed away on July 29, 2025, at age 93, was the mastermind behind the revitalization of East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Through his sweeping efforts in the mid-1990s, he turned the crumbling, crime-ridden East Lake area into a national model of community renewal. His resurrection of the historic course paved the way for it to become the permanent home of the PGA Tour Championship, where the FedExCup now finds its dramatic finale each season. Cousin died in Florida, according to reports, after being hospitalized. He had retreated from public life in recent years but remained revered for his transformational legacy in Atlanta and beyond.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was among the first to publicly grieve Cousins’ passing. In a statement, Monahan described him as a “visionary” who “had the unique ability to imagine what something could become and then make it happen.” He called Cousins’ partnership with the PGA Tour and the East Lake Foundation “impactful beyond words,” and vowed the Tour would honor his memory at this year’s Tour Championship.

Golf legend Gary Player, a nine-time major champion and one of the sport’s most respected voices, echoed Monahan’s sentiments in a heartfelt tribute on X. “I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge a life well lived by Tom Cousins,” Player wrote. “He was always a gentleman and a great American. The work he accomplished for the city of Atlanta was and is remarkable. He will certainly be missed, but he made his mark. My condolences to his family.” Player, known globally for his decades-long career and contributions to the game, rarely speaks so publicly on non-golf figures. His tribute underscored the deep respect Cousins earned across the sport, not just for the buildings he raised, but the lives he uplifted.

Player’s words were a powerful reminder that Cousins’ influence extended well beyond golf’s inner circle. His legacy touched lives, neighborhoods, and entire cities, earning admiration from leaders across many spheres. That admiration became even more evident as tributes poured in from all corners.

A community builder remembered by giants across fields

Monahan and Player weren’t alone in their tributes. Prominent voices from sports, politics, and business offered their condolences, highlighting just how far-reaching Cousins’ impact truly was. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called Cousins “a man whose vision helped shape our skyline, whose generosity helped rebuild communities, and whose values helped define modern Atlanta.” Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who co-founded Purpose Built Communities with Cousins, remembered him as “an astounding man” who cared deeply about giving everyone “a fair shake in life.”

Former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn called Cousins “one of the best humans I have ever known.” Real estate magnate Larry Gellerstedt III hailed him as “a dreamer” who saw potential where others saw decay. And an NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks, once owned by Cousins, released a statement praising his “enduring impact on the city’s sports landscape.” From fairways to boardrooms to city halls, Tom Cousins left a legacy not merely of real estate but of hope. His passing marks the end of an era, but the course he set for others will endure.