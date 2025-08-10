Gary Player Keeps Thoughtful ‘Promise’ to Late Wife Four Years After Her Death

In golf, headlines often spotlight rivalries, records, and riches. But what about the moments away from the spotlight — the choices and commitments that shape a legacy? And who better to tell such a story than one of the game’s greatest champions?

At the heart of this story is Gary Player — a 9-time major champion, one of only six men to complete the career Grand Slam, and a global ambassador for golf alongside Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Beyond his 165 professional wins and a career designing more than 135 golf courses, Player is equally known for his philanthropic work. His proudest off-course achievement is the Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation, a cause he co-founded with his late wife to support underprivileged children through education, nutrition, and healthcare in South Africa and the United States.

In fact, the foundation was of such importance to Viviennne that it was the only thing that occupied her mind even in her final breaths. Both Player and his wife have invested the better part of their lives giving back to their community. Even through her final moments, Viviennne ensured the cause she lived for kept going. For her, nothing was as important as the lives of those children they impacted. Her last wish from her deathbed, however, truly brings into light the beautiful soul she truly is.

Recently shared in a reel by Gary Player, the golf veteran recalled their final moments together. “Before she passed away, this incredible woman, who had been by my side, through thick and thin for 72 years, through the highs and lows of everything a professional golfer brings, and who had never asked for a thing in return, asked a final promise from me.” The final promise? A selfless wish that now lives rent-free in the hearts of thousands. “In her last words to me she asked me to promise to keep the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation going, and to ensure the children of The Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School continue to be taken care of.” This was not a loud moment marked with buzzing headlines or instant viral hits. Rather, it reminded us of the quiet parts of life, where love speaks beyond mere words.

The Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation, born from the couple’s shared passion for uplifting underprivileged children, continues to transform lives through education, health, and housing initiatives in both South Africa and the U.S. Renamed shortly before Vivienne’s passing in 2021, the foundation stands as a living tribute to her final wish. As he says, “Every day I work to keep my promise,” ensuring her legacy of love even after 4 years of her passing away.

Gary Player champions community health

The foundation not only supports children’s education but also champions community health through frequent donations of sizeable sums. In a heartfelt gesture, the golf legend presented a $150,000 check on behalf of the Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation to the nearly completed FoundCare Riviera Beach health center. In recognition of this generosity, the facility’s pediatrics wing will be named after Player and his foundation. This serves as an enduring symbol of their commitment to underserved children, who make up 30% of FoundCare’s patients. Besides community donations, the foundation keeps true to its initial cause, the heartbeat of the foundation.

Beginning on Gary and Vivienne Player’s farm, the foundation has now become a lifeline for underprivileged children in Lanseria, Johannesburg. For over 30 years, the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School has given early education, nutrition, and medical care. It serves 125 children aged 3 to 6, preparing them for school in a community with few opportunities.