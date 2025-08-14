Gary Player Lands in Hot Water With ‘Out of Touch’ Jordan Spieth Verdict

There’s no shortage of golf legends making bold claims, but Gary Player’s latest take might be one of his most surprising yet. During a week when most fans are debating FedExCup points and playoff positions, the nine-time major champion has thrown a curveball. He named Jordan Spieth, not Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy, as the best golfer in the world. It’s a pick that’s as unexpected as it is nostalgic. Especially coming from a man who once spent 352 consecutive weeks in the world’s top ten himself.

Speaking to The Golf Supply, Player named Jordan Spieth as the best golfer in the world. “Jordan Spieth, I think, is the best golfer in the world, but in my opinion, he was taught the wrong thing. And he just went downhill. He went downhill…. If you had a man like Ben Hogan teaching Jordan Spieth, he would be the best in the world. He’s such a competitor, such a wonderful man. A wonderful guy for golf, the best short game, best course management, but he just can’t hit the ball. That is a tragedy,” Player said.

Spieth, of course, dominated the sport between 2015 and 2017, claiming three majors and holding the world No. 1 spot. But in the years since, his form has wavered, and a new wave of champions has emerged. Player’s pick is a reminder that, in golf, greatness isn’t just about rankings. It’s about potential, personality, and the what-ifs that keep fans talking. He is placed 51st in the OWGR.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Player has backed Spieth, either. Earlier this year, he publicly gave the Texan a vote of confidence ahead of the PGA Championship, believing Spieth could still achieve his Career Grand Slam.

On top of Gary Player’s endorsement, Jordan Spieth has also earned praise from other legends. None bigger than Tiger Woods himself. After Spieth captured the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award in 2013, Woods complimented Spieth’s inner belief and pointed out his improvements each year and is well deserving of where he should be.

Regardless of these takes, fans of the golf community have had a hard time agreeing and had lots to say definitely.

Fans’ reaction to Gary Player’s shocking claim

While the world is busy discussing the top names of the current generation, between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. The shocking claim from the 89-year-old has divided the golf community. The NUCLR Golf post, which shared the quotes of Gary Player, invited fans to talk about his pick.

One fan wrote, “Gary calling Jordan the best golfer while Scottie is out there dominating everything lol….out of touch.” The claim of avoiding the World No. 1 over the World No. 51 has shocked the fans. Scheffler, who won 7 titles in 2024, has continued to showcase dominance in 2025 with four victories already. The 28-year-old has also been compared to the likes of Tiger Woods. But the claim to have Spieth as the best, who won his last event in 2022, isn’t getting along with the fans.

Speaking for the same, more fans joined writing, “Best in the world? Course management? He’s always just been a real scrapper player that at one time holed every putt and chip he looked at,” and “He won by making everything for 3 years. He wasn’t awesome at everything else. It caught up. Dude just went on an all-time heater for a while.” The golfer who was once famous for his course management is now questioned based on his performance and stats. He is currently ranked 109th for his driving accuracy of 58.12%. While GIR is even worse, as he is placed 132nd for 64.62%.

While the majority discarded the veteran’s opinion, some agreed with him. ”

One fan wrote, “About time somebody with some authority said it out loud. While another wrote, “Gary Player has been around Golf for a long, long time. Listen to him carefully because he knows what he’s talking about.” The 89-year-old has praised many golfers in the past, be it Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, or Shane Lowry. Player’s knowledge and experience is something that is undeniable, hence his opinion does carry weight.

The former professional has been playing since 1953 and has bagged 159 professional wins. Being among the top players, be it in winning titles or prize money, he has seen the sport evolve and knows the sport inside out. Even his predictions are still on point. The best example of it is Rory McIlroy’s long-awaited Masters victory.

Well, this bold claim from the veteran has invited both fans who agree and disagree with his opinion. With the golf community divided in two, which side are you on? Share with us in the comments below.