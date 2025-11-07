Gary Player Offers Rare Glimpse of His Girlfriend as He Makes ‘Special’ Visit to His Home

Finding love is rare after the age of 60—and seems nearly impossible when you reach 90. Yet, the legendary South African golfer Gary Player has defied these odds.. A few months back, Player found love once again with Susan Waterfall, a New York native. What better way to enjoy this love than spending quality time with her in his home country?

Gary Player is in South Africa with his new girlfriend. Sharing a picture of the two on X, Player wrote, “I just had the pleasure of coming to Cheetah Plains with my girlfriend and close friends as the guests of Japie and Shari van Niekerk, and what an experience this has been. My dream is for all of you to come see this place, deep in the bush but pure luxury. When you arrive here, the African staff welcomes you with indigenous songs to set the mood. It’s incredibly special and pure bliss. GP.”

Cheetah Plains is a luxury lodge in the Sabi Sand. It prides itself on offering a modern, luxury safari experience. Player is visiting the lodge along with his recently found love. Susan Waterfall herself is over 80 years old. The 9x major champion said that the two enjoy each other’s company and that Waterfall makes him feel younger.

Gary Player’s wife, Vivienne, to whom he was married for 64 years, passed away in 2021 because of cancer. Gary has spoken warmly and openly about his renewed romance. He nicknamed her “Tsunami Susan,” and met her through mutual friends who coordinated their introduction. He feels love is essential to a fulfilled life and credits the relationship with keeping him youthful.

“I’m on the putting green and this lady comes up and says, ‘I’m Susan Waterfall. Everyone has been trying to introduce us,” Player said. “I put my arm around her — she’s gorgeous — and I said, ‘I love this country, America, so much. I’ve got to have an American girlfriend.’ She blushes, doesn’t say anything. So I said, ‘Will you come to dinner with me?'”

Player said that throughout his life, he has encouraged people to visit South Africa. In fact, he has enjoyed the moments spent there with his wife and friends, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. “Over my 72 years of traveling around the world, I’ve always encouraged people to visit South Africa to see our natural treasures. One of my great pleasures is visiting our game reserves, and many fun times have been had over the years with my family and friends like Jack and Arnold,” Player wrote on X.

The big three dominated golf in the ’60s and ’70s. Their on-course rivalry turned into a lifelong friendship. Player has hosted his friends multiple times in his home country. “We were a big three in friendship, like brothers,” Player told CNN’s Living Golf. “We traveled to China, we’d travel to South Africa, all over Europe.”

There’s also a famous gambling story involving Player and Palmer. The two were in South Africa and went to visit a gold mine, one where Player’s father worked. The captain, who was taking the tour, showed a gold bar and said that no one could lift it with their bare hands. Player and Palmer placed a bet that the latter could do it. The captain said that if Palmer can lift it, they can keep the gold bar. As Palmer lifted the bar, the captain’s face turned pale, and he warned that if he took the gold bar, he would lose his job. The two teased the captain until the end, but didn’t take the prize they earned.

While the three always played together and had equally amazing skills, Gary Player feels that he has not gotten the recognition he deserves.

Gary Player feels he is unfairly treated by golf

Gary Player feels he has been unfairly treated in golf’s historical rankings and recognition compared to other elite legends. He says that people don’t take his name alongside Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tiger Woods, despite his impressive record. The South African golfer emphasized that his personal records are even better than those of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He has 24 PGA Tour title wins, including 9 majors. However, his most impressive run came on the senior circuit. Player is the only golfer to have a grand slam on the PGA Tour and on the PGA Tour Champions.

Player ranked himself the third-best golfer behind Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, but he feels frustrated that many still fail to recognize him among the top five greatest golfers in history. However, his best friend, Jack Nicklaus, said that he is arguably the greatest golfer in the history of the game.

Even at 89, Gary Player continues to live life with passion, whether on the golf course or surrounded by the beauty of South Africa. His renewed joy, love, and energy show that age is no barrier to finding happiness and purpose.