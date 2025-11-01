Gary Player Publicly Called Out for Demanding ‘Abolition’ of Ryder Cup Over Bethpage Drama

This year’s Ryder Cup was nothing short of catastrophic. Breaking down into offensive slurs and rude remarks, the American audience lashed out at the European team. Chants of “F you, Rory” filled the stands. Conditions got worse when one fan resorted to a physical altercation, spilling beer onto Erica Stoll. This garnered criticism from all around, and rightfully so. Now, Gary Player is sharing his thoughts on the matter, asking for the tournament to be abolished.

“The Ryder Cup to me is the worst event in the world,” nine-time major champion Gary Player quipped. “Yes, I would like to see them abolish it, and I’ll tell you why. Nobody loves golf more than I, but I love golf to such an extent that I sat there and cringed. The whole world was watching, and all you heard was ‘F’ this and ‘F’ that, and you see people misbehaving,” Player explained in an interview with Golf Digest.

His frustration stemmed from what he viewed as a complete loss of golf’s traditional values. He also revealed that he was “disgusted.” The sport that earned a reputation as the gentleman’s sport turned into a wild show of profanity and verbal abuse. But former ESPN analyst Trey Wingo feels that suggestion is a bit extreme.

Sharing his perspective, Wingo commented: “Or… maybe just hold spectators to reasonable behavior guidelines?? Seems a little less extreme there, Gary.”

Wingo believes the crux of the issue is not the event. Rather, it is the fans and the management that failed to bring this under control. Holding the audience to a standard set of behavioral conduct and strict measures following its breach ensures there’s a more hospitable environment in future Ryder Cups.

This was the second time in the matter of few days when Player discussed what unfolded at Bethpage. Agreeing with Tom Watson’s emotion of being “ashamed,” Gary told Palm Beach Post a few things.

The PGA’s president, Don Rea apologized for his remarks, and would be taking active steps to enforce better conduct for future events. This year, too, management ejected multiple fans engaging in crude behavior. Further, it installed heightened security, keeping a better watch of the audience’s interaction with the golfers and their families. With such measures already in place, the ESPN personality couldn’t help but call out Gary Player’s take as terrible.

But is this really the first time the audience has erupted into unacceptable behavior? Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

The Ryder Cup stands have seen the worst

The history of heckling, raucous crowds goes back to 1999. Often famously termed as the ‘Battle of Brookline,’ the event witnessed some of the rowdiest fans ever. Both the American and the European media criticized fan behaviour and abuse towards the European team. Cheating allegations further marred the event’s reputation. But this wouldn’t be the last time this would happen with the European challengers.

At the 2012 Medinah showdown, Paul Lawrie stole the show with his strong singles performance. But the excitement of the victory was overshadowed by the audience’s unruly behavior. The crowd attacked Lawrie with jeers and rude comments at every shot he played, making it harder for him to focus on his game. This dirty treatment of the European roster wasn’t anything new to the team, with captain José María Olazábal advising his team to pay no ear to the abuse.

“I didn’t get abused, but you get comments like: ‘Top it! Shank it! You’re going to lose.’ Stuff like that on every shot you play,” Lawrie shared. “It’s pretty tough when someone is screaming and blowing in your ear that you’re a loser. But there’s not much you can do. Which makes it all the more satisfying on Sunday night when you’re standing there with the Ryder Cup in front of you and they are not.”

The PGA of America has attempted to bring this hostility under control numerous times. Before the 2004 Ryder Cup rolled on, officials issued a strict warning against heckling and sledging by the fans. “Anyone who exhibits unruly behaviour, we are going to get them off the property. We are not going to tolerate it,” PGA of America president MG Orender declared.

Contrary to all the measures, the hostile environment has been a constant for the event. Even through the glory the cup brings, the journey is not without verbal and, at times, physical abuse. When Gary Player looked at the event’s condition today, maybe he was right to note: “So to me, the Ryder Cup is in shambles.”

But does that require the management to put a close to one of golf’s biggest events once and for all? Or is there a better alternative?