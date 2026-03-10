Gary Player Tries to Make Amends After Publicly Denouncing Augusta National, Drawing Criticism

In 1957, Augusta National served as the first American host for Gary Player. Sure, it was a big moment, but that doesn’t mean Player loves the iconic host with all its faults. Last month, a public feud erupted between him and Augusta after the latter denied a personal request. Now, with the Masters less than a month away, he’s trying to let go of that and continue his annual tradition there. Fans, however, aren’t onboard.

Recently, Player shared a picture of fellow Masters winners, including Jack Nicklaus, and wrote on X, “In just one month, we will see you at the first tee. GP.”

Now, it wouldn’t be so noteworthy if not for what happened weeks earlier. Early February, Player blasted Augusta National for not letting him play a session of fourballs with his grandkids. In his words, he wanted to show them his history on the iconic course. But the “current management” wouldn’t accept his simple request.

In response, Player wrote, “I accept it, but I accept it with sadness.”

But there was a solid reason behind this. Since 2012, he’s been an honorary starter at the Masters alongside Arnold Palmer and Nicklaus, the event he’s played more than anyone (52 times), and he still holds that spot. Unlike them, though, he’s never had an Augusta National membership.

As a three-time Masters champ, he can play as many solo rounds as he wants but cannot bring a guest to play on the course. To do that, he will need membership, and that will come only if a current member invites or recommends him.

The incident wasn’t the first time he had griped about his relationship with Augusta or blasted the host of the Masters at every chance. In 2003, he said he was “disillusioned” about how difficult it was for him to play as a guest there.

In 2023, he couldn’t help but ask a damning question: “It makes you wonder, How welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”

In another instance, he said the Masters is iconic because of its players, and without them, it would be just another course.

For Player, the love story with Augusta National started in 1957. His father had just written a letter of recommendation to the Masters’ chairman, Clifford Roberts. He was invited to play, so he made his first trip to the United States and won his first of the three green jackets in 1961.

His constant back-and-forth with Augusta has certainly upset golf fans.

Golf fans are tired of Gary Player’s back-and-forth with Augusta

“Gary Player now tweeting about the opening tee shot at Masters. Wasn’t he blasting the place a few weeks ago? It’s hard to go full idiot, but he comes close yearly,” wrote one fan on X.

Meanwhile, another commented under Gary Player’s post, “Are you sure you are still invited?”

Now, aside from his latest statements on Augusta, Player shares a rather poor relationship with the host of the Masters. In 2023, for instance, when asked to rate the four men’s majors, Player shrugged off and infamously said, “never mind the Masters” before ranking the major last.

But as is often the case with Player, this was hardly the end of his controversial connection with the Masters, or his family.

One fan highlighted this, writing, “Sort of like when he sued his own kids 🤦‍♂️🤣.”

In 2021, Player sued his son, Marc, and grandson, Damian, for selling some of his Masters memorabilia. According to Player’s own account, the father-son duo violated the agreement to return these items to him.

The illegally sold or solicited items included “memorabilia held in 19 lockers at a South Carolina storage facility” and multiple Rolex watches offered for “a significant amount of money.” In 2021, against Player’s wishes, key pieces such as the Black Knight’s 1974 Masters trophy, his South African Open trophy, his 1965 U.S. Open irons, and the shoes he wore during his 52nd Masters appearance were auctioned off.

A fourth fan commented, “Just stay home with your grandsons, you won’t be missed,” while another wrote, “Will your grandsons be there looking to shag balls?”

Two years before Player’s controversial 2023 remark, his son, Wayne, was permanently banned from Augusta National. The ban stems from an incident during the Honorary Starter ceremony, where Wayne held up golf balls for guerrilla marketing. The timing amplified the controversy. The 2021 event honored Lee Elder, the golfer to break Masters’ color barrier in 1975, who joined Jack Nicklaus and Player for the ceremony.

Wayne was serving as Player’s caddie when he pulled that controversial move. He was immediately banned over it, by Player’s own account. Augusta never commented on it.

Yet, Player shows up at the Masters every year.