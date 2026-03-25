Gary Player’s Grueling Workout Regime Leaves Bryson DeChambeau & More at a Loss for Words

Gary Player has once again put his remarkable fitness standards on display. The South African golfer is known for his unique high-kick celebration. Now at 90, he continues to amaze people by doing the same celebration he has been doing for decades. His latest Instagram post, showing his training regimen, highlights why he can still pull it off. This also led to the golf community showing him respect.

Player uploaded an Instagram post with the caption, “No days off. GP.” The post features him running on a treadmill. He starts slow but keeps increasing the speed. At one point, he is running on the treadmill at a speed that even many youths might not achieve.

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The post quickly made waves in the golf community, and even Bryson DeChambeau couldn’t resist. It highlighted the legendary golfer’s continued commitment to physical training.

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The legacy of Gary Player spans across decades. While his career has seen ups and downs, his approach to fitness has always been a constant. Besides treadmill sprints, he continues to include core workouts, leg presses, and high-repetition exercises in his training.

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Thanks to his consistency, he has maintained a level of athleticism that is rarely seen in golfers of his generation. No wonder he continued to win many events on the PGA Tour Champions and internationally even after turning 50. In fact, he competed on the PGA Tour Champions until 2011, when he was 75 years old.

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Fans salute Gary Player’s relentless drive as the golf world reacts

As Gary Player’s latest workout clip circulated online, fans flooded the comments section with admiration. They celebrated both his discipline and longevity.

It also caught the attention of LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau. The American professional liked the veteran’s post. The timing adds another layer of intrigue here. DeChambeau is coming off a victory in South Africa, Gary Player’s home country. The 2x major champion won the LIV Golf South Africa 2026 event. He edged out Jon Rahm in a playoff at Steyn City, Johannesburg, to claim the second title of the season after LIV Golf Singapore 2026.

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Alongside Bryson DeChambeau, many fans also found inspiration in the post. One fan wrote, “Go Gary.” In fact, a lot of them kept their comments just as simple. They let respect speak for itself. Echoing similar feelings, another said, “Absolute legend.” Most of these comments came from the younger generation. It reflects how Gary Player’s continued striving for physical fitness resonates across generations.

Some fans were visibly stunned by the intensity he continues to bring at his age. Reflecting on the same, a fan wrote, “Damn!👏👏 Awesome 😎 Way to Go!!” His comment captured the disbelief and excitement that accompany his fitness posts. Being shocked is only natural considering Player is 90 years old. At his age, most seniors are not even able to walk without support. Another fan wrote, “Gary Player is 90 yrs old – 🙌 this is unbelievable,” echoing similar feelings.

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Respect remained a common theme throughout the reactions. While many showed this respect by praising the veteran golfer or using subtle words, one fan was to the point. “👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥respect Sir 🏆” the Instagram user wrote. This echoed a broader sentiment shared across the thread.

There was also a strong sense of national pride among South African fans. One detailed comment read, “We are so proud of you in this Country of ours Mr GP, you’re a great athletic sportsman, and you’re certainly taking good care of yourself. YOU WALK THE TALK. 👏 Keep it up.” This comment underlines how the 9x major winner’s efforts extend as a symbol of inspiration back home.

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These reactions highlight how Gary Player’s “no days off” mindset continues to strike a chord. It proves that age has done little to dim his influence worldwide.