An unwritten rule in golf is that a hard season earns a soft landing. And Gary Woodland’s 2026 was about as hard as they come. He spent much of it learning to play through difficulties that no stat sheet could capture. That soft landing was meant to be a December trip to the Bahamas as Tiger Woods’ guest. Instead, Woodland is recovering from knee surgery and has had to pass on the invitation.

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The former U.S. Open champion had abruptly withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge but has now released a statement explaining his absence.

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“Just a brief health update for everyone (don’t worry, my brain is fine!). I’ve been feeling some discomfort in my knee, and after consulting with doctors, I had arthroscopic knee surgery last night at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NY with Dr. Riley Williams. Everything went great, and I should be back hitting balls in a few weeks and ready to start the ’27 PGA Tour season better than ever.”

“Unfortunately, that does mean I have to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge, but I am so appreciative of Tiger and the team at TGR for offering me the invite, and I look forward to making a return there in the future,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Woodland (@gary.woodland)

The timing of the surgery comes at a crucial moment. For context, Woodland only found out he had made the field on Tuesday, when he, Rickie Fowler, and Woods himself took the final three sponsor exemptions in the 20-man lineup. The field is supposed to be grand too, promising World Ranking points, a $5 million purse, and a field featuring seven of the world’s top 10.

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However, the recovery window left little room for a Bahamas trip. His withdrawal also means missing a rare occasion. Woods is set to make his own return, his first tournament appearance since the 2024 Open Championship and his first Hero World Challenge as a player since 2023.



That said, Keegan Bradley will take the vacant spot as a tournament invite. The 40-year-old captained the U.S. at the 2025 Ryder Cup and is ranked 59th in the world. He made the cut at the RSM Classic on Friday and is familiar with Albany, having played the event in 2023 and finished 13th there last year.

Now, while the withdrawal is an unexpected turn, Woodland was quick to reassure his fans with a joke about his brain surgery. Notably, he has been open about his struggles since his surgery in 2023, and he has never shied away from sharing his comeback journey, which remains one of the most inspiring stories in golf.

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When he returned at the Sony Open in January 2024, less than four months after surgery, he made a promise.

“I don’t want this to be a bump in the road for me. I want it to be a jump-start in my career. You can overcome tough, scary decisions in your life. Not everything is easy. This came out of nowhere for me, but I’m not going to let it stop me.”

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For much of 2026, it was difficult to see that promise translating into results. Woodland missed four cuts in his first six starts of the year. Then in March he won the Houston Open by five shots with a tournament-record 259, claiming his first title since the 2019 U.S. Open.

“We play an individual sport out here, but I wasn’t alone today,” he said on the 18th green, fighting back tears.

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The victory earned him an invitation to the Masters, and he continued to build on it through the summer. Woodland finished tied for seventh at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Then, at the BMW Championship, he started 31st in the FedEx Cup standings, one spot outside the cutoff, but finished tied for fourth to qualify for the Tour Championship for the first time since 2019. By August, he was already reflecting on the season.

“I think when I look back, it’ll be my best year on tour.”

Tiger’s Event Moves On Without Woodland

Woodland thanked Tiger Woods and the team at TGR for the invitation, but his absence will still be felt.

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Woods selected him as a captain’s pick for the 2019 Presidents Cup and later gave him an exemption into the 2024 Genesis Invitational during his comeback. Woods called Woodland’s return “an unbelievable story.”

The two also share a memorable Sunday at a major. Woodland played alongside Woods in the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive and later said the experience helped shape his U.S. Open victory the following year. “I’d never seen anything like that,” he said of the crowds that day.

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The tournament, meanwhile, still has plenty of star power. Scottie Scheffler arrives as the world No. 1 and a two-time winner, chasing a first three-peat at Albany. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be looking for his third title, while Woods and Fowler remain in the field.

The show will go on without Woodland, but the door remains open for a return. He made that clear in his statement, saying he looks forward to playing the event again in the future.