Gary Woodland Holds Back Tears as Amanda Balionis Brings Up His Brain Surgery Journey

It’s been anything but an ordinary ride for Gary Woodland over the past two years. The former U.S. Open champion, who underwent brain surgery on September 18, 2023, to remove a lesion that triggered overwhelming fear and anxiety. The 2024 season challenged him in ways no tournament ever had, as he navigated the complexities of recovery after brain surgery. Now, in the final week of the 2025 regular season, Woodland stands just outside the playoff picture, fighting for a chance to break through.

Gary Woodland sits 75th in the FedExCup standings and needs a strong finish at Wyndham to secure a playoff spot. But it was a quiet exchange with CBS’s Amanda Balionis that brought the weight of that journey into full view. One heartfelt question, and Woodland could no longer hold back.

In April 2023, Gary Woodland’s life took a frightening turn. What began as unexplained anxiety and tremors soon led to a brain scan—and a shocking discovery. Doctors found a lesion pressing on the fear center of his brain. On September 18, he underwent surgery, with a hole the size of a baseball cut into his skull. The tumor was benign, but surgeons couldn’t safely remove all of it. Fear ruled his life for months. But two days after surgery, he was putting again, slowly, carefully, and with gratitude. That was the start of his long road back.

After his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Gary Woodland spoke with Amanda Balionis in a calm but emotional interview. Amanda Balionis acknowledged Gary Woodland’s openness throughout his recovery, asking what it meant to reach this point and what making the playoffs again would signify. Woodland responded with vulnerability. “It’s… I’m not gonna get emotional right now,” he said with a quiet pause. “It’s been a hard year for me. It has been a long year for me. I’m tired. I need to get back into a dark room and just try to turn my brain off as much as I can. It has been hard. I am happy that I am playing well.” It wasn’t a grand statement; it was a subtle insight into the post-surgery struggles that even players like Woodland face.

Brain surgery isn’t just a physical recovery. Although not apparent from the outside, it affects sleep, energy, focus, and emotional regulation. For someone like Gary Woodland, returning to elite-level golf meant learning how to manage not only his swing but also his nervous system and mental bandwidth. Amanda Balionis acknowledged that ongoing battle in her Instagram story, writing, “@gary.woodland continues to show up with vulnerability and inspiration every step of the way.” Her words echoed what so many in the golf world have come to admire. Woodland’s ability to be open about the hard parts as he pushes forward on his terms.

Gary Woodland Makes Strides at Wyndham

Gary Woodland’s 2024 season has been anything but easy. Amid his post-surgery struggles, Woodland faced many roadblocks leading to his first potential playoff this year. But Woodland, being the resilient golfer he is, is not ready to give up. Although Woodland knows the road to the playoffs won’t be easy, Gary’s sheer determination is evident in his game in the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro this week.

Woodland’s game finally clicked at Sedgefield. He fired a second-round 64—his best ever at the course—and moved to 6-under overall. The highlight came at the par-5 fifth, where he made an albatross with a 7-iron from 186 yards. “It was a good shot, but it was a lot of luck,” he said with a grin.

Woodland’s swing coach, Randy Smith, had been urging patience and joy. Woodland delivered both. He’s hit 23 of 28 fairways and made just one bogey in 36 holes. “Just to keep doing what I’m doing,” he said. With his game trending up, he’s giving himself every chance to crack the top 70.