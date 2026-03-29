Gary Woodland Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

In the high-stakes world of professional golf, few stories are as resilient as that of Gary Woodland. From his booming drives to his courageous comeback following brain surgery in late 2023, the Kansas native has remained a fixture on the PGA Tour. As we move through the 2026 season, fans and analytics alike are looking closely at his financial footprint.

Gary Woodland’s net worth is estimated to be between $14 million and $30 million as of March 2026. This valuation is primarily driven by his long career on the PGA Tour, headlined by his major championship win at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, as well as his endorsement portfolio and investments accumulated over the years.

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Gary Woodland’s Career Earnings

Woodland turned professional in 2007 and has since become one of the more consistent earners on tour. According to the PGA Tour, his official career earnings stand at $36,584,586. As per Spotrac, which accounts for broader tour earnings and bonuses, his total career earnings reach $39,435,353.

The primary engine behind Woodland’s wealth is his on-course performance. To date, Woodland has amassed approximately $39.43 million in official career earnings. His most lucrative stretch came in 2019, a career-defining year where he pocketed over $6.4 million. The lion’s share of that came from his iconic victory at Pebble Beach, where his U.S. Open win alone netted him a $2.25 million paycheck.

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The table below outlines his season-by-season earnings.

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Year Earnings 2011–12 $1,793,521 2012–13 $1,564,555 2013–14 $1,870,456 2014–15 $2,131,203 2015–16 $1,345,721 2016–17 $1,548,963 2017–18 $2,736,420 2018–19 $6,419,276 2019–20 $2,187,244 2020–21 $2,090,318 2021–22 $2,256,535 2022–23 $915,154 2024 $2,038,492 2025~ $2,040,000 2026 (to date)~ $200,753

Since returning to full-time play in 2024, Woodland has proven he can still compete with the best. In the 2025 season, he earned roughly $2.4 million and has already added $200,000 to his 2026 tally, bolstered by a strong T14 finish to the Valspar Championship.

Gary Woodland Brand Deals and Endorsements

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A meaningful portion of Woodland’s wealth comes from endorsement partnerships that have accompanied him throughout his career and into 2026.

His primary equipment and apparel deals are with Cobra Puma Golf, for which he serves as a marquee brand ambassador. The multi-year arrangement covers both his clubs and his on-course apparel, making it one of the more comprehensive deals on tour for a player of his ranking.

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Beyond the course, Woodland’s sponsor portfolio includes NetJets, the private aviation company that counts several PGA Tour players among its brand partners. He also has a deal with Red Bull and previously maintained relationships with Security Benefit and Breitling. In December 2024, he signed on as a brand ambassador for Violation America, adding another partner to his roster as he returned to full health.

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Gary Woodland’s Return from Brain Surgery

No discussion of Gary Woodland’s financial and personal journey in 2026 is complete without acknowledging what he has overcome off the course. In August 2023, Woodland disclosed that he had been diagnosed with a brain lesion. He underwent surgery on September 18, 2023, and was forced to step away from competitive golf entirely.

He returned to the tour at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing the year ranked at No. 140 on the FedEx Cup fall standings. In 2025, his form improved sharply, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, his best result since 2022.

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In February 2025, the PGA Tour honored his courage and perseverance by awarding him the PGA Tour Courage Award, which came with a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. Woodland selected Champion Charities, a brain tumor research and patient support organization, and matched the donation personally alongside his wife, Gabby.

In March 2026, Woodland publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with PTSD, linked to anxiety and hypervigilance episodes. He shared in a candid conversation that it began with the aftermath of his surgery. “I can’t waste energy anymore hiding this, and I’m blessed with a lot of support out here on the TOUR,” Woodland said in an interview with Rex Hoggard.

For Gary Woodland, the 2026 season is proving to be a masterclass in perseverance. With a potential win on the horizon in Houston and a secure financial legacy built over 19 years, Gary remains one of the most respected and financially successful figures in professional golf.