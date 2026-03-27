Gary Woodland’s Honest Comments Toward Brain Tumor Survivor at Houston Open Speaks Volumes

For Gary Woodland, the fight against a brain tumor didn’t end with surgery. Rather, it changed his perception of life and purpose. And now that he is back on the greens after his 2023 craniotomy, Woodland has been trying to own the competitive realm with full force. However, beyond that, he continues to navigate the lingering mental and emotional toll. But at the Houston Open, his story took on a deeper meaning, as someone stitched the value of his life and courage into the very shoes he wore.

At Memorial Park, Woodland showed off custom cleats on the course. However, the pair wasn’t just a style choice. They were inspired by Ceci’s artwork, a young patient battling a similar brain tumor for seven long years.

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In the post-meet presser, when he was asked about it, Woodland said, “Yeah, it’s special. Ceci’s been through a hard time, a brain tumor. She’s battled it for seven years, and she designed these shoes for me, and I’m wearing them with a lot of pride. We’ve talked. I was able to meet her a year ago. We have a lot of similar things that we’re battling, and I’m proud to be on her team.”

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With the shoes, Ceci even gave a letter to Gary, which read: “Hey Gary, I hope you’re doing well. I saw the interview that you did, and it was very inspirational. I can’t wait to see you guys this year. Last year was very special seeing you because I was able to have a more personal connection with you. Even though a brain tumor isn’t a good thing, I’m happy that I have someone who understands me. I can’t wait to see how you do.”

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The gesture happened as part of an initiative called Texas Children’s Cleats for Kids. As part of this, a select few stars like Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, and Min Woo Lee wore custom-designed cleats inspired by the patients at Texas Children’s in the tournament.

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Talking about her experience, Ceci had said, “Designing these cleats was a really fun experience because I was able to include the thing that professional golfer Gary Woodland and I have in common: a brain tumor.”

“I also included the Astros Golf Foundation and Texas Children’s because they are a key part of making this golf tournament, and everything it does for kids like me, possible. I’m so excited to see my art out on the course.”

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Their connection was built through shared struggles. And those struggles have become a source of strength for both. Woodland spoke with pride about representing Ceci, calling their relationship a team effort against a common fight. And the young girl showed respect to the 41-year-old American golfer by calling him courageous.

According to young Ceci, “Courage and like inspiration like go with each other because you need courage to like be inspirational.

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When Woodland stepped onto the course, he carried not just his own comeback, but her courage as well. Meanwhile, after the surgery, Gary Woodland is back on the tour like never before.

Gary Woodland shares honest opinion following stellar Houston Open show

Gary Woodland was going through a lot following his surgery just a couple of years back. Battling extreme PTSD from his brain surgery, the future of his golfing career looked extremely sombre. However, playing at the Houston Open, Woodland is changing the narrative once and for all. Currently, he is leading the pack and might as well go on to win the tournament.

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His opening round performance matched one of the best opening rounds of his career. Getting a solid 64 that consisted of seven birdies and a solitary bogey, he was initially just a stroke behind Paul Waring. Woodland pointed out how pleased he was with his performance and also spoke about carrying forward the momentum from last week.

Yet, one cannot forget that such a courageous performance has a really challenging backstory. And sitting down with Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, Woodland doubled down on his vulnerabilities. However, with that, he also had some positive news to share.

“I literally feel like I got a thousand pounds off my back that day. It was hard to do. I was crying going into the interview and I left feeling a thousand pounds lighter. I have a battle that I’m fighting, but it’s nice to not do that alone, I can tell you that. We’ll take it one day at a time and continue to get better. But the TOUR out here is a family and they’ve been amazing. The golf world’s been amazing and I’m very thankful,” said Woodland on Thursday.

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Thus, with things looking upbeat, fans are now eager to find out what’s next.