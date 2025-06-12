Gary Woodland WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at U.S. Open Explored

Five missed cuts can really take it out of a golfer, but not this one. Gary Woodland’s been on a rollercoaster ride, missing cuts at the Genesis Invitational and PGA Championship, but then he flips the script with a T2 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. And let’s not forget his Charles Schwab Challenge T11 – the man knows how to bounce back!

Despite the ups and downs, Woodland’s talent and determination keep shining through and the golfer is now holding the 2nd spot in the 2025 US Open with a score of 3 under par. And of course, the credit goes to his amazing equipment choice. The 2019 US Open champion’s trusty bag is dominated by Cobra, a brand he’s had a lifelong love affair with.

“My first set of clubs I ever got as a kid was a Cobra set,” Woodland revealed during the 2023 Sony Open Hawaii, “so it’s kind of a dream to actually play them out on tour.” His current arsenal includes the Cobra DS-Adapt X driver with shaft Accra Tour Z GWR, priced at $549.99, which he’s fallen head over heels for. “I’ve had flexibility in the past with the driver, which is a good thing, but I absolutely fell in love with the driver,” he added.

Next in line is the Cobra King “The Deuce” 2-wood with shaft Graphite Design Tour AD 8 TX, priced at $499.99, and the Wilson Staff utility iron, priced at $249.99, which helps him nail those tricky approach shots. Woodland’s irons are the Cobra King MB set, priced at $1,199.99, with KBS Tour C-Taper Limited X shafts. “I’ve been playing with these irons for a while now, and I love the feel and control they give me,” Woodland said.

With his Cobra gear, Woodland’s been able to dial in his game and crush it on the greens. His driver and irons are the real MVPs, giving him the accuracy and distance he needs to take on the best. “It’s pretty cool to be playing the brand that I grew up with,” Woodland said.

With this setup, Woodland’s able to attack the pins with confidence, and his scores reflect it. But that’s not all he relies on to dominate the course.

Gary Woodland’s Choice in wedges and putters

Gary Woodland’s got a killer combo when it comes to his wedges – the Cobra SB 52 and 56-degree wedges, priced at $149.99 each, are his go-to’s for those tricky shots. And the Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Prototype 60-degree wedge, priced at $149.99, is the ace up his sleeve. With the KBS Tour V-Ten 125 shafts, priced at $129.99 each, he’s got the control and spin he needs to stick it to the pin. The 60-degree wedge, in particular, is a custom-made masterpiece with a K grind at 61 degrees – talk about precision!

When it’s time to sink those putts, Woodland trusts his Scotty Cameron T-11 Tour Prototype putter, priced at $349.99, gripped with the SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 3.0, priced at $49.99. This putter’s got the magic touch, helping him roll in those clutch putts on the green. And, of course, he’s got the Titleist Pro V1x balls, priced at $55.00 per dozen or $54.99 for a dozen high-number balls, which provide the perfect combination of distance and control.

With this arsenal, Woodland’s got the confidence to take on the toughest greens and come out on top. So, do you think he can snatch a good spot at Oakmont? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!