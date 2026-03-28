Gary Woodland WITB March 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Texas Children’s Houston Open Explored

The last season for Gary Woodland on the greens was less about immediate dominance and more about proving he could contend again. After his 2023 brain surgery, Woodland steadily rebuilt his game. A runner-up finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open highlighted 2025 for him. And now, once again, he is back in the Houston Open and showing zeal. He finished at the top with 13-under on the leaderboard, and after seeing this at the Houston Open, the golf community is curious to know what the American carries in his golf bag.

Gary Woodland has a mixed bag

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For his driver, the American PGA Tour star prefers a Cobra OPTM MAX-K Driver 7.8° loft with a Ventus 8x Fujikura shaft. It’s priced at around $600. It’s a high-performance driver that promises to offer maximum stability and low spin. While the head typically comes in base lofts like 9.0°, the FutureFit33 adjustable hosel allows for +/- 2.0° of loft adjustment.

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The Ventus Black 8X feature is an ultra-stiff, tour-inspired shaft designed specifically for golfers like Gary Woodland who have aggressive swing speeds. If Woodland feels the need to minimize spin and tighten dispersion, the Ventus Black feature will come to his advantage.

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Woodland also uses the PING G440 Max 3-Wood (15°), which is a high-performance fairway wood designed for maximum forgiveness and faster ball speed. It boasts a maraging steel face and Carbonfly Wrap crown. It also has the Tour ZX100 MS, which is a shaft option particularly designed for stability and control. It typically retails for approximately $367.00 to $369.99.

Woodland prefers using the Wilson Staff Model 2-iron with a KBS shaft. These are specially designed to form a connection between the fairway woods and long irons. In order to maximize ball speed and cover more distance, the iron comes with a hollow-body mechanism to help the golfer achieve a better performance. Moreover, the 2-iron variant of the equipment comes with many technical advantages. It consists of a steady 18-degree loft while using a C300 steel face for a premium and forged feel.

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Next up, Woodland also uses Cobra King Tour 4-8 irons with a True Temper Dynamic X100 shaft. The specialty of these irons is that they are designed via a 5-step forging process using premium-quality 1025 carbon steel.

These irons feature CNC-milled undercuts for lowering the center of gravity while providing solid stability for a powerful launch. Moreover, the X100, which is an ‘extra stiff’ flex, gives the ball a low penetrating flight along with low spin. Such a feature prevents over-hitting while not allowing the ball to balloon too much in the air.

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A look at his equipment for the short game

Lastly, for the wedges, Woodland’s go-to equipment are the Cobra King 48 and 56 degrees, Cobra SB 56 degrees, and Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack 60 degrees. While the 48- and 58-degree wedges are perfect for a soft feel and penetration, the SB 56-degree wedges offer maximum spin.

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For his putter, Gary Woodland’s bag has Scotty Cameron custom-made GoLo putter. Its customized length generally remains around 33″, 34″, and 35″ with 1/2″ increments often available. Most models allow for loft adjustments of +/- 1° and lie adjustments of +/- 2° to ensure the face sits square at address.

Adding to that, GoLo models feature interchangeable stainless steel sole weights, which might help Woodland to find better balance. It also has the dual-milled face technology. It is priced at approximately $500. However, restoring elite models may cost more, ranging from $900 to $1,100.

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Do you think Gary Woodland can win the 2026 Houston Open with this equipment?