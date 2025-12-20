Gary Woodland’s Father Chokes Back Tears Over Moving Gesture at PNC Championship

Essentials Inside The Story The PNC Championship captured an emotional moment between the Woodland father-son duo.

Gary Woodland expressed his gratitude towards his father, Dan.

We also look at the latest update as far as Gary's health is concerned.

Family is always center stage at the PNC Championship. And it was no different at the 2025 PNC Championship when Gary Woodland surprised his father with a deeply personal gesture. Tears, gratitude, and family pride took over as the 2019 U.S. Open winner gave a handwritten letter to his dad, Dan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The PNC Championship captured the moment the father-son duo shared and uploaded it on its X handle. The video started with a text overlay that revealed that the event organizers asked Gary Woodland to write a letter for his dad.

“Dad, I just want to say, thank you. Thank you for everything and I hope this week you feel the love from the whole family that’s here, and realize you made this all possible. Love you,” the letter from Gary Woodland read. He is heard reading the letter out loud in the video shared by the PNC Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodland thanked his dad for shaping and supporting his career, especially after his brain tumor surgery. The 4x PGA Tour winner was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor in 2023. He underwent surgery in September 2023 to remove it. Shortly before his return at the Sony Open, his father, Dan, received an aggressive lymphoma diagnosis. This added emotional weight to their debut as a team.

When speaking at a press conference earlier, Gary Woodland credited his father for everything he has become. “That’s why this week is so special because we’ve both been through it, no doubt, but I’m not where I am without him,” Woodland said with a cracking voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their mother has also supported both of them through these trials. The family came together and stood as one in the battle they faced. In fact, Gary Woodland said that their debut at the PNC Championship 2025 was his way of thanking his father for everything he did for him and the family.

As Dan listened, his voice trembled while responding. “Thank you, son. Thank you for this. It’s giving me so much energy. Unbelievable. That’s good. I mean, it’s just, unbelievable this place. Everything is about Family,” Dan Woodland responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Woodland’s father reflected on the family spirit that the PNC Championship brings. Notably, Gary Woodland’s entire family is present at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes. Dan’s wife, daughter, and grandkids are all there to cheer for the duo. Dan Woodland had said that it was the best way to start the holidays for the family.

Thankfully, Gary Woodland’s recovery is on track. After the Pro-Am, he said that his doctors are happy with where he is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Woodland’s health update

Gary Woodland’s symptoms started in April 2023. He started experiencing a loss of appetite starting at the Mexico Open in April 2023. They were accompanied by jolting awakenings, which he first tried to manage with medication. However, the medication started causing side effects. Thus, he and his family arrived at the decision to undergo surgery to remove the tumor. While a large part of it is removed, there’s still some left behind in his brain.

The good news, though, is that the tumor is not growing. Gary Woodland revealed the same at a press conference at the PNC Championship 2025. “It hasn’t grown in two years, so we’re good with that, but it’s in a part of the brain that causes me a lot of issues, and I’m still battling and grinding with it,” the 4x PGA Tour winner revealed.

His comments reflect that the journey is still far from over. Woodland is also becoming more health-conscious. Last year, he played the full PGA Tour schedule, including multiple fall events. But this year, he didn’t participate in any event post the Baycurrent Classic at the start of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment at the PNC Championship highlighted far more than a golf debut. It captures the strength of a family that has faced serious challenges together. As Gary Woodland continues his recovery, the week in Orlando stood as a reminder that support, gratitude, and togetherness can be just as powerful as anything achieved on the course.