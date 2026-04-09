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‘Gave Her a Kiss’: Gary Player Details Unusual Moment With Female Fan at the Masters

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 8, 2026 | 8:14 PM EDT

HomeGolf

‘Gave Her a Kiss’: Gary Player Details Unusual Moment With Female Fan at the Masters

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 8:14 PM EDT

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Gary Player has spent seven decades proving that golf is as much about the people watching as the ones playing. At 90, he showed that he hadn’t changed one bit. During Wednesday’s Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National, Player spotted a female fan from the tee box on the ninth hole and did something you rarely see at one of sports’ most formal venues.

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He waved her inside the ropes. He signed her hat, posed for photos, and then leaned in for a kiss. “I said come here, good-looking chick, too. I gave her a kiss and everything,” Player told Golf Channel afterward. “If you give love, you get love.”

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Not only did he wave a female patron inside the ropes on nine, he also picked up a young boy from beyond the gallery later and joked that they would play together when Player was older. The crowd loved every second of it.

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None of this is new behavior at Augusta. For years, Player has greeted an elderly patron named Barbara with a kiss on the cheek near the first tee during Masters week, a ritual so consistent that fans near the first tee would actually anticipate it. As an Honorary Starter alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, he has always been the most expressive of the three, pointing into crowds, exchanging quick jokes, and making patrons feel seen in a venue that is otherwise tightly controlled.

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The on-course moments matched the mood too.

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Gary Player, the all-time leader for hole-in-ones at the Par 3 Contest, rolled in a lengthy birdie putt that drew loud applause from the gallery. England’s Aaron Rai ultimately won the 2026 contest at 6-under 21, with four holes-in-one on the day from Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, and Tommy Fleetwood, the latter becoming the first player to record a hole-in-one in back-to-back Par 3 contests.

It all adds up to a portrait of someone who genuinely enjoys the occasion. Gary Player still plays golf four times a week, claims to have beaten his age more than 3,000 consecutive times, and works out daily, sometimes doing push-ups mid-flight on his private jet. At 90, the energy is real, and his relation with the Masters? It speaks for itself as he shares one interesting story.

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Gary Player’s Clubhouse Story From 1965

Earlier on Wednesday, Player sat in Augusta National’s clubhouse and recalled a moment from 1965 when Nicklaus and Palmer voted him to face chairman Clifford Roberts over fairway grass length. Roberts shut him down instantly: “The mowers are set as low as they can go, now good morning.”

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Player laughed retelling it, but the story says something real. The man who nervously walked into Roberts’ office at 29 is the same man waving fans inside the ropes at 90. Augusta has always made him feel something, nerves included, and that connection has never left.

He described the club with genuine reverence, crediting its association with Eisenhower and Bobby Jones as the foundation of its identity. “This place is special. It’s evolved faster than any other major,” he said, adding simply, “It’s a part of me, this tournament.” Hard to fake that after six decades.

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Gary Player also talked about how upset he was when Augusta turned down his request to play a private round with three of his grandsons. But on Wednesday, standing in line for hours before the Par 3 Contest, he said he only wanted “peace” with the club. Well, it won’t be wrong to say some relationships are too deep for grudges.

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,253 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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