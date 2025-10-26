Genesis Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

This year’s DP World Tour schedule features multiple venue changes. The FedEx Open de France was moved from Le Golf National to Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche for its 107th edition. The Amgen Irish Open returned to The K Club. Similarly, the venues for the Italian Open, the ISCO Championship, and the Danish Golf Championship were all changed. One such venue change is for the 2025 Genesis Championship.

The 2025 Genesis Championship is moving from the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course to the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, South Korea. This DP World Tour event is scheduled from October 23 to October 26, 2025. The prize pool will be $4 million, and the winner will receive the standard 17% payout of $680,000. The payout will be according to the European Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

1 $680,000 2 $440,000 3 $250,400 4 $200,000 5 $169,600 6 $140,000 7 $120,000 8 $100,000 9 $89,600 10 $80,000 11 $73,600 12 $68,800 13 $64,400 14 $61,200 15 $58,800 16 $56,400 17 $54,000 18 $51,600 19 $49,600 20 $48,000 21 $46,400 22 $45,200 23 $44,000 24 $42,800 25 $41,600 26 $40,400 27 $39,200 28 $38,000 29 $36,800 30 $35,600 31 $34,400 32 $33,200 33 $32,000 34 $30,800 35 $29,600 36 $28,400 37 $27,600 38 $26,800 39 $26,000 40 $25,200 41 $24,400 42 $23,600 43 $22,800 44 $22,000 45 $21,200 46 $20,400 47 $19,600 48 $18,800 49 $18,000 50 $17,200 51 $16,400 52 $15,600 53 $14,800 54 $14,000 55 $13,600 56 $13,200 57 $12,800 58 $12,400 59 $12,000 60 $11,600 61 $11,200 62 $10,800 63 $10,400 64 $10,000 65 $9,600

Besides the financial benefits, there’s much more at stake here, especially for the winner. There are 21.2 Official World Golf Ranking points available for the winner. Since it is part of the back 9 events, there are 5,000 Race to Dubai points up for grabs, too. The winner gets 835 points from this, while the runner-up gets 555. Top 10 finishers on the leaderboard get 100 or more points, and the remaining points are left for the others who make the cut at the end of Round 2.

These points give opportunities for more financial benefit. Golfers who end up in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings will get paid from the bonus pool of €6 million. Moreover, the overall Race to Dubai champion takes home both the DP World Tour Championship title and the title of European Number One. Currently, elite golfers like Rory McIlroy, Marco Penge, Tyrrell Hatton, and Robert MacIntyre lead these standings. However, with these elite golfers not playing in the event, many others get the opportunity to improve their rankings. But that does not mean there’s a lack of a competitive field.

Genesis Championship 2025 field

The 2025 Genesis Championship features a 126-player field. Since the event is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Korean PGA, the golfers playing the event comprise the members of these organizations. There are 90 DP World Tour members and 36 Korean PGA (KPGA) players in the field.

South Korea’s Byeong Hun An will return to defend his title after an emotional win on home soil in 2024. That victory was his first DP World Tour title in nearly a decade, earned in a dramatic play-off against Tom Kim. “It was incredibly special winning on home soil once again,” said An, whose last win in South Korea came at the 2015 Shinhan Donghae Open.

Joining him in the field are several big names, including Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Keita Nakajima.

Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion and eight-time PGA Tour winner, is coming off a victory at the 2025 Sentry Tournament of Champions and a T13 finish at the BMW PGA Championship. Scott, the 2013 Masters winner, boasts 14 PGA Tour wins and 11 international titles. Local favorite Sungjae Im, a two-time PGA Tour champion, will also draw plenty of attention. He enters the event ranked inside the top 30 in the Race to Dubai standings after a string of steady performances on the DP World Tour.