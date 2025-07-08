Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Can Golfers Still Qualify for the Open at Royal Portrush?

In 2024, Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre gave fans a moment they’ll never forget. Playing on home soil at the Renaissance Club, he stood on the final hole knowing he needed something special. And he delivered. With nerves of steel, he sank a birdie putt to finish 18-under par, just one shot ahead of Adam Scott. The crowd erupted. He became just the second Scot to win the Scottish Open in over two decades, following in the footsteps of Colin Montgomerie back in 1999. This year, he is back to defend his title. He’ll be playing with well-known names for $9 million purse, where the winner takes home $1.53 million. But is there more at stake than just the trophy? Can golfers (who are not yet playing at Royal Portrush) still earn a spot at The Open 2025, having played the Genesis Scottish Open?

Yes, the Genesis Scottish Open is the final event in the R&A’s Open Qualifying Series. That means players who haven’t already qualified for the 2025 The Open can still earn a spot. According to the R&A, “The leading three players, not already exempt, at the Renaissance Club between 10-13 July will earn their place in The 153rd Open, at Royal Portrush the following week.”

This adds extra pressure for those still trying to qualify. A strong finish at the Scottish Open isn’t just about prize money; it could be the ticket into one of the biggest tournaments of the year for a few golfers. While the Scottish Open offers a final shot at qualification, some have already sealed their places through recent victories.

Aldrich Potgieter secured his spot by winning the Rocket Classic, while Brian Campbell earned his place with a victory at the John Deere Classic. These wins gave them automatic entry under the Open’s exemption rules for recent tour champions. Their strong form comes at just the right time as they now head to Royal Portrush to compete alongside some of the biggest names in golf.

The Open Championship is one of golf’s four major tournaments and the oldest of them all. In 2025, it’s returning to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, where it was last played in 2019. That year, Shane Lowry won in front of a home crowd. It’s also the only course in Ireland that has ever hosted The Open, making it a special place for both players and fans. The 2025 Open will be played from July 17 to 20 on the Dunluce Links course. What makes Portrush different is how the holes move through big dunes and sit along the cliffs.

Additionally, players like Lucas Herbert and Lee Westwood have secured their spots through recent qualifying events. The tournament will feature 156 players, comprising both professionals and amateurs from around the world. While the exact prize money for the 2025 Open has not been announced, the 2024 tournament featured a total purse of $17 million, with the winner receiving $3.1 million. The prize fund for 2025 is expected to be similar or possibly increased.

The 2025 British Open is just around the corner. Big players are ready, and a few more still have a chance to join. Will someone new make a surprise run at Royal Portrush? Or will a top name take the trophy? We’ll have to wait and see.