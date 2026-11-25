Brandel Chamblee has been poking at the PGA Tour‘s exemption system for years. In 2022, he answered Charley Hoffman’s complaints by listing the cushions the Tour already offers, from the top 50 and top 25 career money list to the Korn Ferry Tour. In November 2025, when sponsor exemptions for Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler drew criticism, he said, “If you can’t compete, you should be out.” Now LIV Golf‘s collapse has handed the argument a much bigger test case. LIV announced on November 5 that it would begin winding down after a financing deal fell apart. Chamblee said some of these players might have to restart on the Korn Ferry Tour or the Challenge Tour, then widened the point to everyone.

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“You can come back. You have to come back and prove yourself. If your exemptions have run out, which a lot of them have, they should do away with any lifetime exemptions. They have a lot of safety nets on the PGA Tour. They should just get rid of them. This would be a very convenient time to do so. If you really want to make golf more meritocratic, you need to get rid of these safety nets,” Chamblee said on The Big Swing with Jimmy Roberts

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Chamblee’s test is blunt. “Sports should always be answering the question, why are you here versus somebody else? And if the answer is because you did something great five or ten years ago, that is the wrong answer. Yet, that answer is used so many times in golf.”

For Chamblee, the problem comes down to how difficult it is to stay ahead in golf. He believes the gap between the best and average players is much smaller than in other sports. To explain his point, he compares baseball with golf. He says the best pitcher in baseball can be 20 to 30% better than the average player. In golf, however, “Scheffler is about three and a half percent better than the average tour player and he’s about 7% better than the worst tour player.” These are Chamblee’s figures, not official statistics, but they help explain his argument. When the margins are so small, he believes no player should have a guaranteed place.

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That is also why he wants the PGA Tour to make its playing spots more competitive. He points to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, saying they are no longer the stars they once were. However, he still hopes both can find their best form again. What he does not want is for established players to hold on to their positions simply because of their past success. As he puts it, he does not want stars who “sort of drop anchor at the top.”

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The Tour is already moving that way. From 2028, the Championship Series and the Challenger Series will run side by side, with players moving between them each year. The top 90 retain their place, the top 20 from the Challenger Series are promoted, and the top tier will have no alternate list or designated exemptions.

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But the cushions have not vanished. Championship Series winners, including major and Players winners, still get membership for the current season and the next two. Players with exceptional careers, currently measured by the Career Money List, can use a one-time exemption from 2029 onward, but only in the year right after losing membership. For 2028 itself, the top 25 and top 50 on the Career Money List can elect a one-time, one-season exemption if they play at least 15 events in 2027.

The RSM Classic bubble week offered a clear example of how the system works. Jason Day was sitting outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings at No. 103. However, he had another way to retain his playing privileges. Golf Channel’s Steve Coulter reported that Day was expected to use his career money exemption, having earned the No. 12 spot on the Tour’s all-time career money list. Meanwhile, Billy Horschel, sitting at No. 101, had to fight for his place through the standings.

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Chamblee also mentions the 20-win lifetime exemption. Winning 20 PGA Tour events brings lifetime membership, a rule that was changed in 2022 to drop the extra 15-season requirement. The published 2028 membership categories do not list it, so its future is unclear.

LIV makes the debate sharper because the Tour’s leadership has refused a shortcut. CEO Brian Rolapp said on November 16 that there are no plans to revive the Returning Member Program that brought Brooks Koepka back.

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A route back already exists. Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Bernd Wiesberger, all former LIV players, were in position to finish among the top 10 in the Race to Dubai who earn PGA Tour cards. The PGA Tour’s own list shows all three made it, with Chacarra No. 1, Reed No. 2 and Wiesberger No. 9. That is my reading, not Chamblee’s, but their path through results is the model his argument points toward.

There is a case against going all the way. The career exemption is designed to reward sustained excellence without protecting anyone forever, and it works only once. The Tour also keeps limited medical extensions for injuries. Rolapp has said the aim is a system where “performance dictates opportunity.”

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But Chamblee is not alone in questioning it. The Fried Egg Golf podcast also criticized the career milestone exemptions as weakening the meritocracy.

The 2028 model shows the Tour believes in promotion and relegation. What it has not settled is how much past achievement should count when a player is falling. If Chamblee is right, the real test will be quiet: the first time a famous name drops out of the top tier and uses a one-time exemption instead of earning his way back.

That moment will show whether the Tour built a true meritocracy or a more modern version of the old one.