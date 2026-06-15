‘Getting No Benefits’: Golf Veteran Sounds Alarm on PGA Tour’s Two-Tier Schedule Plan Threatening DP World Tour’s Future

The PGA Tour’s proposed changes won’t arrive until 2028, but the concerns they have triggered are already reverberating across the global game. At the center of it sits the two-track system. It is one of the most significant structural overhauls professional golf has seen in decades. The plan is simple: split the PGA Tour into an elite Track 1 and a secondary Track 2 for everyone else, built around promotion, relegation, and competitive consequence.

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For American players, the consequences are obvious, but for those outside it, starting with the DP World Tour and other circuits, the uncertainty is greater. So, Flushing It wrote on X:

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“Over the last few weeks, several DP World Tour members have expressed concerns to me at the new proposed “track” system on the PGA Tour that could effectively relegate the DP World Tour to tier 3 on the ‘global pathway system’. None of these players would speak publicly, but has similar concerns on the latest episode of the Chipping Forecast podcast:

“The concern, and this is going to be dependent to the changes that come on the PGA Tour, is that the DP World Tour isn’t just the Championship, it’s actually League 1. Because if we lose these players to tier 2 on the PGA Tour, then the DP World Tour are really getting no benefits because these players aren’t going to gain great visibility going to America playing the Texas Open, where they would if they were playing the Memorial, but they’re not going to have access to the Memorial.”

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The alarm came publicly from Eddie Pepperell.

He raised his concerns publicly, speaking on the Chipping Forecast podcast, which was shared by Flushing It on X. The English veteran voiced what many DP World Tour members have already discussed privately: the proposed system could reduce the DPWT’s standing in the new structure of professional golf. His concern cuts right to the bone of what the Strategic Alliance was supposed to deliver.

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The logic isn’t complicated.

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When a player chooses the Texas Open, he is not competing where it counts. He fades into the background of a restructured tour, offering little value to the circuit that gave him his start. Earlier this year, Pepperell warned that the DPWT is losing players and getting nothing back. That’s a concern the two-track model makes structurally harder to dismiss.

Pepperell highlighted that Europe’s talent pipeline remains strong. And some players who’ve tested the PGA Tour have chosen to come back, including Sami Välimäki, which Pepperell put it plainly:

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“That being said, we’ve had this conversation it seems every year, and the next year we’re talking about new talent. So the conveyor belt of talent within Europe and around Europe is still very strong, and also you’re seeing players like Sami Välimäki coming back from the States because although they’ve had some success, they don’t actually love it over there, and that’s a common theme and story I keep hearing.

So it’s going to be very interesting to see how many of those players would go across to play in America if they’re not having access to play in the very biggest tournaments. Because some of them might decide, you know what, I might keep my lifestyle in Europe because I prefer it so much more.”

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What does the two-track system actually look like?

Track 1 is the elite tier: approximately 15 to 18 PGA Tour events, the four majors, and The Players Championship, with fields of 120 to 130 players. The top 90 in the season-long standings retain their status year to year.

Track 2 is the proving ground, with roughly 20 to 30 promotion spots available each season. The policy board votes June 22, and PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has called it a return to competitive meritocracy. Whether he’s right, the DPWT doesn’t get to decide.

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The commercial landscape is changing, with Rocket Companies recently ending a 13-year, $150 million relationship with the PGA Tour, unwilling to pay Track 1’s premium or accept Track 2’s lower profile. This is an early sign of the friction the new model is causing for sponsors, though Paul McGinley, a former Ryder Cup captain, told reporters this week that the DP Tour’s alliance has proved to be the right decision over time.

Both things can be true. The DPWT’s position is tested precisely because the alliance has held.

Golf’s next chapter extends well beyond America. Decisions made over the coming months will reshape tour relationships, player movements, and commercial contracts across the world. Pepperell isn’t predicting collapse. He’s naming a problem the alliance’s architects haven’t answered publicly yet.